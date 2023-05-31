How to easily complete the Paperweights mission in Warzone 2 DMZ?

Paperweights is a Tier 3 mission from the Black Mous faction in Call of Duty: Warzone 2's DMZ, and is divided into three different objectives. First, players must find and acquire the Deal Documents. Next, they must get their hands on the Hard Drive. Following this, the third and the final objective of the mission is to acquire the Letter.

Once all the above steps are completed, players must exfiltrate safely from the location. However, the mission isn't as easy as it sounds and what makes this assignment so difficult is locating these items. They are positioned in unexpected places, which makes it a lot harder to find them.

That said, this guide will take a closer look at all locations where these items can be found and assist players in completing the Paperweights mission easily in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Quick and easy guide to completing the Paperweights mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

This mission is exclusive to Al Mazrah. Hence, you must begin by dropping into Al Mazrah's Exclusion Zone. Now make your way to the Sattiq Cave Complex, where a couple of AI soldiers will be present. You can take them down if you wish to, but it's not necessary. Once you reach the area, find the Ammo Resupply marker on the map and make your way to it.

On the highest rock near the Ammo Resupply, you will find some boxes that dropped during the plane crash. You will find the Shadow Company Deal Documents lying around on top of the largest box. Pick them up and the first objective of the mission will then be complete.

Shadow Company Hard Drive location (Image via @Errl Shatter on YouTube)

Next, find the orange pipelines in the vicinity and get on top of them. As you make your way forward, you will notice a box hanging from the pipes. Drop on top of it and you will find the Shadow Company Hard Drive there, which will complete the second objective of the assignment.

Shadow Company Letter location (Image via @Errl Shatter on YouTube)

Now, you will need to make your way to the north of the pipelines where you found the Shadow Company Hard Drive. There will be a small crash site with burnt objects and fire. Search on top of the boxes and you will find the final item, i.e., the Shadow Company Letter.

That completes all three objectives of the mission. Now safely exfiltrate from the area. Completing the assignment will reward you with 10,000 XP and a Quarry Worker’s Toolbox key. You can use it in the Quarry for additional items and loot.

This is all there is to know about completing the Paperweights mission in Warzone 2 DMZ. There's no need to make multiple runs for this contract as all items are found in the vicinity of each other and can be extremely rewarding.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded are live. The update is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

