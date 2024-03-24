How to easily defeat Talos in Dragon's Dogma 2 (Guardian Gigantis)

Talos in Dragon's Dogma 2 towers over foes with his gigantic stature. The imposing Guardian Gigantis strikes fear into the hearts of even the most seasoned Arisen. This colossal mechanized giant isn't just a pushover; its devastating attacks and seemingly impenetrable defenses can quickly turn the tide of battle. With the right tactics, a well-prepared party, and a healthy dose of determination, you can topple this metallic titan and claim victory.

This guide will equip you with the knowledge and strategies needed to bring down the Guardian Gigantis, ensuring your place among the legends of the strongest Arisens.

Tips and tricks to defeat Talos in Dragon's Dogma 2 (Guardian Gigantis)

Talos awakens in Dragon's Dogma 2 (Image via Capcom || Boss Fight Database on YouTube)

Talos in Dragon's Dogma 2 is awakened as you follow Phaesus south toward Moonglint Tower with the empowered Godsbane in hand. However, your actions have unforeseen consequences. The game's first main quest in the fiery Volcanic Island takes a turn as Guardian Gigantis' slumber stirs.

Talos in Dragon's Dogma 2 lumbers towards Moonglint Tower. If this mechanical titan reaches the tower, the NPC guards will obliterate the Guardian Gigantis, denying you the chance to claim its legendary rewards or exp. The fight against Talos in Dragon's Dogma 2 is optional, and you can choose not to engage it on its march to the Tower.

Hit Guardian Gigantis on the weak points to deal damage (Image via Capcom || Boss Fight Database on YouTube)

If you do want to test your mettle against the Guardian Gigantis, here's how you can beat it easily:

Talos in Dragon's Dogma 2 has multiple pulsating weak points - glowing spikes protruding from various parts of its body. Focus your attacks on these parts. This will make the spikes shatter, and the giant will "bleed". These spikes can be looted to get Wakestone Shards.

- glowing spikes protruding from various parts of its body. Focus your attacks on these parts. This will make the spikes shatter, and the giant will "bleed". These spikes can be looted to get Wakestone Shards. If you are a Magick Archer or an Archer , you can try to shoot him while he's in the water. But the ideal strategy is to let Guardian Gigantis hit land and climb and use melee weapons.

or an , you can try to shoot him while he's in the water. But the ideal strategy is to let Guardian Gigantis hit land and climb and use melee weapons. This combat takes place along three paths: two high highways and a lower trail that connects them. Running up the high paths gives you a better jumping-off position to cling onto the titan and attack his weak points.

The bridge connecting the two high roads early on the path is especially useful. You can utilize this to get on his head or shoulders, which is an excellent spot to launch your attack.

early on the path is especially useful. You can utilize this to get on his head or shoulders, which is an excellent spot to launch your attack. Gigantis' size makes it difficult to reach his many weak points without depleting your stamina. There are several spots on him where you may stand and rest. His shoulders, the platform on his back, and another platform over his belt in front are good options.

If you notice you're about to fall, check around to see whether there's anywhere safe to land. Otherwise, jumping in the general direction of your pawns will make them catch you .

. As Gigantis approaches the Tower, a significant number of NPCs will join the fight, using explosive arrows and ballistae to target his weak points.

There are also other times when Talos will be staggered, allowing you to climb upon him more easily.

Once all of the spikes are gone, all you can do is keep shooting at him with the ballistae until he is defeated.

Since Talos has no health bar, it can be difficult to detect when he is dead, so keep firing.

The titan stops his charge and falls upon being defeated (Image via Capcom || Boss Fight Database on YouTube)

Triumph over the Talos in Dragon's Dogma 2, and you'll be handsomely rewarded with a staggering 19,000 experience points. Even if you let the Moonglint Tower guards handle the colossal foe, the quest will remain active until you confront Phaseus and the false Sovran within the tower.

Once you face them, the Guardian Gigantis quest will automatically be completed, paving the way for the game's final challenge: Legacy.

Check out other content related to Dragon's Dogma 2:

DD2 ending explained || How to defeat the Medusa in DD2 || How to defeat the Cyclops in DD2 || How to defeat the Minotaur in DD2 || How to defeat the Chimera in DD2 || Dragon's Dogma 2 review