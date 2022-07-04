How to enable stretched resolution in Call of Duty Warzone in 2022

Call of Duty Warzone is one of the biggest Battle Royale games in 2022. With the game being over two years old, having launched back on March 10, 2020, the game's competitive aspect is kept alive, with new seasons arriving almost every two months.

Call of Duty Warzone Pacific has enabled players to relive the past with the integration of Call of Duty Vanguard weapons added to the mix.

With over a quarter of a million players playing this game all the time, users will want to have every competitive advantage they can to ensure a victory. This is not only limited to the best or meta weapons in loadouts but also other factors such as internet connection, frame rate, and, most importantly, display resolution.

Easy steps for enabling stretched resolution in Call of Duty Warzone

Stretched resolution, as the name suggests, is a feature through which users can modify their display resolution to appear stretched using in-game settings and software. Stretched resolution is not a new phenomenon, with esports players often using this trick in games like Valorant, CS: GO, Fortnite, Apex, and many more. However, it is only limited to PC players at the moment.

The reason why the stretched resolution can help is that, through it, the game allows users to perceive enemies and opponents as ‘wider’ and helps them aim and focus their shots on them more precisely. This article aims to show players how to enable stretched resolution in Call of Duty Warzone:

Step 1) Open Nvidia Control Panel and select your display

A visual representation of how to select your display and resolution (Image via KieranTV)

First and foremost, users need to change their display resolution using their GPU software; this will allow the game to recognize the stretched resolution as a native resolution. (This article focuses on Nvidia users, and the steps are almost similar for AMD users, too).

To enable the feature:

First, right-click on your home screen and select the Nvidia Control Panel. Windows 11 users need to select more options after right-clicking and then select the Nvidia control panel. Next, go to the Change Resolution option, located below the Display category on the left panel. For single monitor users, your monitor will already be selected. Multiple monitor users need to select the monitor that they intend to play on and proceed to create the custom resolution.

Step 2) Create custom resolution and apply it

A visual representation of how to create custom resolution (Image via KeiranTV)

To enable stretched resolution, users need to create a new resolution. This is because stretched resolutions are not recognized as native resolutions. For Call of Duty Warzone, the stretched resolution of 1440x1080 will be used. To do this:

In the Change Resolution option, click the Customize button located below the list of available resolutions. Click on the tickbox and click the Create Custom Resolution button. In the Display section, enter the values 1440 and 1080 in the Horizontal Pixels and Vertical Lines sections, respectively. Click on Test, then click on Yes on the Apply Changes pop-up. Subsequently, the custom resolution will appear as a separate resolution under Custom. Click Ok. Next, on the list of available resolutions, go to the custom resolution you have created (it should be available at the top of the list), select it, and click Apply.

The display will appear to be stretched, and now, it's to move on to the final step. This will require you to open Call of Duty Warzone.

Step 3) Open Call of Duty Warzone and change in-game settings

A visual representation of how to change the in-game settings (Image via KieranTV)

The final step will require players to open Call of Duty Warzone and modify the in-game settings to enable the game to run on stretched resolutions. To do this:

First, open Call of Duty Warzone through Battle.net, and don't click yes to run this game on Safe Mode if the pop-up shows up. In the lobby, go to Settings and then access the Graphics section. Under Render Resolution, click on Display Resolution, and from the list, select the custom resolution that was created. Next, from the Aspect Ratio option, click on any of the available options except Automatic. Otherwise, the setting will revert to the original one. Click on Apply Settings, and the game will now appear stretched.

Since there will be the addition of black bars at the top and bottom of the game, it is advised not to try to remove them by changing the configuration of the game files. Be advised that any error during such a process can make the game unplayable or even cause the player to get banned.

Call of Duty Warzone is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

