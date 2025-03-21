Wood in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a resource that can be essential for players who want to max out their hideouts by first building different structures inside it and then upgrading them. But this undertaking will be a long one if you don't know where you need to source the required materials from, as some don't provide you as much quantity as others.

This article guides you on how to farm wood in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

How to farm wood in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Farming wood in Assassin's Creed Shadows is essential if you want to upgrade your hideout (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

There are three main ways of farming wood in Assassin's Creed Shadows, but each varies in terms of their investments and payoffs.

Castles and enemy camps

Wood will be commonly lying around in structures like castles or enemy camps. These will be populated with various guards that you'll need to either dispatch or sneak past. Use the eagle vision ability to look around the arena. In this mode, any lootable materials will be marked as golden dots, making it easier for you to reach them.

Aside from these spoils, castles will hold quarters filled with supply pallets, which include wood as well. But these will need to be unlocked by acquiring a key from the enemies guarding it. Opening the gates will provide you with the option to smuggle the loot to your hideout. However, this will require you to use scouts in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

This is a good way for players who want to farm wood in the early hours of the game.

Contracts

Building/refining the structures will require wood, among other resources (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

After you unlock multiple hideouts (kakurega) in Assassin's Creed Shadows, in different regions, you will be able to take on contracts. These are missions that serve you with a particular objective, ranging from assassinations to clearing out enemy outposts.

Some of these will offer a large amount of wood, which means you can simply accept these, complete them, and acquire the needed material among other rewards.

Traders

The fastest way to acquire wood in Assassin's Creed Shadows is to buy them from a Port Trader. These are merchants located near the shore of a river or lake. They offer a myriad of purchasables, including materials like wood. However, these cost cash. Thus, this option is only recommended for those who have plenty of Mon in AC Shadows or only require a small amount of wood and have enough money to spare it.

