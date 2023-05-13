How to finish the Abandoned Operator mission in Warzone 2's DMZ

The DMZ mode in Warzone 2 offers some fascinating tasks called faction missions, which you can accomplish to win some exciting rewards. Furthermore, Season 3 Reloaded saw two new additions in this category, one of which is the Abandoned Operator. This is a Tier 4 Redacted faction mission that focuses only on Koschei Complex, Al Mazrah's newest region expansion.

Its objectives are simple to understand yet difficult to execute because they require dedication and the ability to overcome various hurdles. Furthermore, since Koschei Complex is a new region, players may be perplexed about how to finish the aforementioned assignment. This article will provide an in-depth guide to completing the Abandoned Operator mission.

Redacted mission Abandoned Operator task list in Warzone 2

Objectives of the Abandoned Operator mission (Image via Activision)

Redacted is the fifth faction added to Season 3 in Warzone 2 DMZ. In it, there are a total of five tiers. Each of these provides you with new missions to accomplish. The objectives of the Tier 4 mission Abandoned Operator must be accomplished to complete it. The tasks in question have been listed below;

Locate the Shopkeeper and read his list of items.

Trade the Shopkeeper two items.

Purchase one item from the Shopkeeper's Secure Buy Station.

After completion of the mission, you will be rewarded with L2 Restricted Zone Key and an additional 15.000 XP.

Abandoned Operator mission guide in Warzone 2 DMZ

The most challenging aspect of this mission is escaping Warzone 2's Koschei Complex since you must discover its entrance and face hazardous AIs to do so. This region offers four options in this regard. The first entrance is within the Rohan Oil area tunnel. One is underneath the Taraq Village Bridge. The third entrance is in Al Mazrah City's parking lot, and the last entry point can be found in WZ2's Oasis desert area.

After entering Koschei Complex, follow the red arrow marks on the walls. This will help you get to the Chemical treatment facility, which is located in the area's core. However, remember to bring car batteries and jumper cables, along with Night Vision Goggles. This will enable you to activate the electric box — which will unlock the airtight door — and ensure better visibility.

Pass through the entrance and head west. By doing that, you'll come across the Admin Factory Wing, but you'll need the Admin Key to get in. This item may be located within the Plant but requires some hard investigation.

Check the vents since they are a popular spot where this key often spawns. Furthermore, it is only generated twice by Warzone 2. This means, if other squads have already stolen the item twice, you have to try to get it again in your next match.

If you have obtained this key, unlock the closed door. Now, you will see a long hallway. However, don't run ahead just yet since a Sentry gun will be waiting to knock you down. Instead, continue moving forward by finding and using cover. Keep going down this corridor until you reach a large office.

On its right will be a grey door with the word "Shop" written on it. Once inside, you'll be at the Shopkeeper's location. In this room, there will be hanging notes. Those are what the Shopkeeper will ask you to find. Simply interact with one note, and you will be able to complete the first task: Locate the Shopkeeper and read his list of items.

The second assignment requires you to exchange two products with the Shopkeeper, which means you must sell two items through a regular Buy Station in Warzone 2.

For the third one, you have to interact with an orange-colored Buy Station in the room, but you cannot access it. To use this machine, bring back and deposit the items listed in the Shopkeeper's note.

This list has four variations, according to the community. The items you need can be discovered inside Koschei Complex; therefore, you should gather them beforehand to save time. The following items may be included on the list you find:

List 1: Sulfuric Acid and Scientist's Notebook.

List 2: Chlorine, Scientist's Note, and Server Tape Orange

List 3: Formaldehyde, Server Tape Black, and Acetic Acid

List 4: Alpha Board and Employee Handbook

After you've collected all the items, activate the Secure Buy Station, then interact with it, and buy whatever you want. This will successfully complete the last objective: Purchase 1 item from the shopkeeper's Secure Buy Station.

That's all the relevant information one needs to know to successfully complete Redacted's Abandoned Operator mission in Warzone 2 DMZ Season 3 Reloaded.

