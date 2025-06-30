How to get an Albino animal in Death Stranding 2

Finding and capturing an Albino animal in Death Stranding 2 is part of a special side objective that unlocks later in the game, and it's tied directly to one of the Aid Requests from a specific NPC. While capturing standard animals already becomes possible after completing Order Number 15, Albino variants don’t start appearing until much later. Note that they’re needed if you’re aiming to complete rare animal rescues and unlock the Rare Specimen Rescuer trophy.

On that note, here is a guide on getting an Albino animal in Death Stranding 2.

Locating and capturing an Albino animal in Death Stranding 2

Animal shelter and its staff in Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Once you accept an Aid Request that involves an Albino animal, the game will place a quest marker on the map, making it easier to locate the target area. One of the most accessible Albino animals to find is the Kangaroo.

To find it:

Head north from Heartman’s Lab , toward the reddish desert terrain.

, toward the reddish desert terrain. The Albino kangaroo’s white fur contrasts clearly against the environment, making it easier to spot.

Other Albino variants like the Echidna and Lyrebird appear in different regions depending on the Aid Request you receive. Getting close to an Albino animal without scaring it off requires patience, and once you’ve located it:

Approach quietly, as any sudden movement or sound will cause the animal to flee.

Once you’re near enough, an on-screen prompt will appear.

Press the Square button on your controller when prompted to safely capture it.

If the Albino animal in Death Stranding 2 escapes before you can interact, don’t worry. Follow it at a distance and try again, this time moving in with more caution. Repeat until you’re close enough to trigger the prompt again. As an alternative, you can also use rubber bullets to temporarily knock the animal down from a distance without causing harm, making capture easier on open terrain.

Delivering the Albino animal in Death Stranding 2

Once the Albino animal is captured, carry it carefully back to the Animal Shelter listed in the Aid Request. Make sure not to drop it or damage your cargo along the way, especially if crossing rough areas.

Delivering the rare creature completes the request, earns you around 426 Likes from the Animal Sanctuary, and progresses you toward the Rare Specimen Rescuer trophy.

When do Albino animals appear in Death Stranding 2?

You won’t see Albino animals until you’ve progressed to Order Number 28. During this order, you’ll be asked to help a character known as the Pioneer by returning his lost cargo located around the Motherhood region. Once you successfully return the items and the Pioneer agrees to join the Chiral Network, you’ll unlock his Aid Requests.

