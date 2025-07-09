Getting Cleats in Umamusume: Pretty Derby can help you obtain the winner's sashes, which help increase your potential. The higher the potential, the easier it gets to unlock new special skills, helping your Umamusume character win her races. Cleats are a type of currency in the game and can be obtained in exchange for duplicate Support Cards. However, there are some things you need to be careful about.

This article will explain how to get Cleats in Umamusume: Pretty Derby and what to use them for.

Steps to obtain Cleats in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

This is how Cleats look in the game (Image via Cygames, Inc.)

As mentioned earlier, you can get Cleats in Umamusume: Pretty Derby by exchanging them for duplicate Support Cards. In the game, you may wind up getting duplicate cards, and these are better used to exchange for Cleats.

Whenever you get such a card, it will be stored in the Support Card Storage. Here's what you must do to convert them into Cleats:

Go to the Enhance tab.

Click on Support Cards and then go to Storage.

Unselect "Hide cards needed to upcap." This option is present at the bottom.

Now you can select any duplicate Support Cards you'd like to convert to get Cleats in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Click on "Convert" to get your Cleats.

There are different rarities of Cleats in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. You can use them to get winner's sashes, among other items. These sashes can only be obtained by securing first place on different race tracks, and they help you upgrade the potential of your Umamusume character.

Doing so helps you unlock neat new skills for the character, further helping them during future races. It's a decent upgrade and well worth the investment, especially if you're getting it in exchange for duplicate Support Cards.

Alternatively, you can also use Cleats to get Support Points, SR+ Guarantee Make Debut Tickets, Trainee Scout Tickets, and Support Card Scout Tickets.

Support Cards are important, too; however, duplicate ones don't usually help you much. So, it's best to use them to get Cleats instead. Many players may not be aware of this conversion mechanic, but it's indeed very useful in the game.

