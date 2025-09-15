How to get Craw Summons in Hollow Knight Silksong

In Hollow Knight Silksong, the Craw Summons is a secret item that Hornet requires to unlock a specific segment in the Greymoor biome, containing a hidden boss. While the item might seem like a simple key, the drop rates are quite random. However, you can improve the odds by completing specific objectives.
The associated boss is optional, so you can choose to skip the tough work. If you want to achieve 100% completion, follow this guide as it explains how to obtain and use the Craw Summons in Hollow Knight Silksong.
How to acquire Craw Summons in Hollow Knight Silksong
The Craw Summons item is somewhat associated with the Craw enemies in Hollow Knight Silksong. They are bird-like creatures indigenous to the Greymoor region and can be categorized as follows:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
- Craw
- Squatcraw
- Tallcraw
- Craw Juror
To unlock the Craw Summons, you must enter all their variants in your Hunter’s Journal. Craw Juror’s entry can be difficult to obtain, as it only appears in Act 3. This is a hidden chapter of the game, which Hornet can access after completing a series of Wish quests. In the process, you must defeat several challenging enemies, including the Grand Mother Silk boss.
Assuming you have all the crawbug entries, rest on the bench in Bellhart. Upon doing so, you will be awarded the Craw Summons. Covering the specified objectives is the most reliable way of obtaining the secret item.
Some players aren’t able to get the key even after completing the prerequisites. If this happens, move to a different location and quit the game. Give it a fresh boot to spawn at the Bellhart bench, successfully securing the Craw Summons.
With a little bit of luck, you can skip both the Grand Mother Silk boss and the Craw Juror encounters. Just complete the first three journal entries and rest on the bench to check if the item drops. If it doesn’t, follow the requirements.
How to use Craw Summons in Hollow Knight Silksong
There's only one way to use the Craw Summons in Silksong, i.e., to access the Crawfather's lair. He is the hidden boss you must defeat to reach 100% completion. The secret door leading to his chamber is located in Greymoor's Craw Lake.
Use the bench to reach the area and head towards the far right side of the map. Enter the hut and drop down to locate a door with a large hole where you can insert the Craw Summons. Follow the passage once the door opens to reach the boss arena.
Check out our other articles from Hollow Knight Silksong:
- All Tools and where to find them
- What is Magnetite Dice in Silksong?
- Where to find Flintbeetles in Silksong
- How to complete Silver Bells wish
Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.