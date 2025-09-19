How to get free UMP45 Sharkmouth skin in Rainbow Six Siege X

The UMP45 Sharkmouth skin in Rainbow Six Siege X has arrived as a brand-new limited drop reward. This skin features light blue and red accents with aggressive eyes and a jaw, making it one of the most unique cosmetic designs in the game. The best part is that players can unlock it for free, although the seats are limited.

On that note, here's how to get the UMP45 Sharkmouth skin in Rainbow Six Siege X for free.

How to unlock the UMP45 Sharkmouth skin in Rainbow Six Siege X

Ubisoft has announced via X that the UMP45 Sharkmouth skin will be distributed through a limited drop on the Rainbow Six Siege X Marketplace. Unlike traditional store purchases, this drop is completely free, but there are only 5,000 of them to claim. Interestingly, the Sharkmouth skin concept looks very similar to the Beach Waves bundle released in 2019.

Rainbow Six Siege X @Rainbow6Game New limited drop available now! Register for FREE and get a chance to unlock this UMP45 skin!🔥 ​ Here's how to secure it: ​ Head to the R6 Marketplace: rainbow6.com/marketplace Log in with your Ubisoft account. Submit your entry to this limited drop by September 22, 10 AM ET. ​ ⌛ Don't miss your shot! #rainbowsixsiege #LimitedDrop

Here's a step-by-step guide on getting the free UMP45 Sharkmouth skin:

Go to the Rainbow Six Siege X Marketplace website here.

Log in with your Ubisoft Connect account.

Go to the Sharkmouth skin drop section.

Click the Register button. If you are ineligible, the button will not be there.

Note that the last day to apply for this free drop is September 22, 2025, at 10 am Eastern Time. Considering it is limited to only 5,000 players, this drop will most likely never return. Additionally, you can only register if you have a Clearance Level of 25 or above, with two-factor authentication enabled on your Ubisoft account.

That's everything you need to know about the UMP45 Sharkmouth skin in Rainbow Six Siege X. If you're interested, make sure not to wait until the last minute, as the deadline is approaching and the seats are limited.

