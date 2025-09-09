How to get Intel Ribbons in Battlefield 2042

Week 4 missions of the Road to Battlefield 6 are live, and one of its associated tasks is to get Intel Ribbons in Battlefield 2042. You will get experience points on completing the task, helping you progress through the free Battle Pass. This Battle Pass was added to Battlefield 2042 after the BF6 open beta, and it contains several rewards for the upcoming game, alongside in-game rewards.

This guide willhelp you get Intel Ribbons in Battlefield 2042. You must get three Intel Ribbons to complete the week 4 task, which will net a decent amount of XP.

Intel Ribbons in Battlefield 2042: How to get them

As the name suggests, you can get Intel Ribbons in Battlefield 2042 by spotting and disrupting enemy intel collection. There are various ways of getting this ribbon, including spotting enemies using various recon abilities and gadgets or by countering enemy recon attempts by using EMP grenades.

Earning Intel Ribbons by using operator abilities

The best way to earn Intel Ribbons is via playing Recon operators. Most of them have specialities that let them reveal enemies' positions from a distance.

Casper in Battlefield 2042 (Image via EA)

If you are playing the Recon class, use Casper and Paik as the operator of choice. Casper's OP-V Recon Drone is the best specialty for farming Intel Ribbons in Battlefield 2042. Drop into a Conquest or Breakthrough map, and find yourself a sneaky place near an enemy-captured objective. Now, activate your drone and park it near the objective where enemies can't find it quickly. The drone will nearby spot enemies and mark them for not only you but also your teammates.

Paik in Battlefield 2042 (Image via EA)

Similarly, Paik's EMG-X Scanner can reveal the locations of all nearby enemies when it is activated. It has a radius of 30 meters and will reveal the every enemy's location within its range. This device can even scan and spot enemies through the wall, marking them for you. Note that your allies won't be able to spot the enemies who are behind the walls; only you will know their locations.

Earning Intel Ribbons using throwables

Prox Sensor in Battlefield 2042 (Image via Activision)

Another way of earning Intel Ribbons in Battlefield 2042 is by using the Prox Sensor. Throw it into a crowd of enemies, and it will immediately highlight their location within a radius of 20 meters.

EMP Grenades in Battlefield 2042 (Image via EA)

Similarly, Intel Ribbons can be earned by performing counter-intelligence using the EMP grenade. If you spot an enemy recon drone, throw an EMP grenade at it to stop it from functioning. In the same manner, if you hear the sound notification of being scanned by a nearby enemy Paik, chuck an EMP grenade at her to stop her scans. Both of these counter-intelligence operations will grant you the Intel Ribbon.

Alongside all these methods, you can also earn Intel Ribbons in Battlefield 2042 by spotting enemies from the commander seat of tanks and helicopters. Getting three Intel Ribbons for week 4 of the Road to Battlefield 6 event is quite easy, and if done efficiently, you can net the required three ribbons in just a match or two.

