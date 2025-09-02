How to get Logistics Ribbons in Battlefield 2042

Getting the Logistics Ribbons in Battlefield 2042 is a task in week 3 of the Road to Battlefield 6 event. Completing tasks will fetch you many experience points, further helping you complete the free battle pass that was added to the game after the BF6 open beta. This battle pass offers several rewards for Battlefield 6 that can be unlocked just by playing Battlefield 2042.
This article will guide you on how to get the Logistics Ribbons in Battlefield 2042, which is a requirement for the first task of week 3 of the Road to Battlefield 6 event.
Logistics Ribbons in Battlefield 2042: How to get them
To get the Logistics Ribbons in Battlefield 2042, you must either heal or resupply your teammates or repair an allied ground or air vehicle. This Ribbon can be achieved by playing either the Support or Engineer class.
Earning the Logistics Ribbon as a Support class
To earn the Logistics Ribbon as a Support Class, you must heal allied units in Battlefield 2042. Jump into a Conquest or Breakthrough match for a chance to heal your downed teammates.
The best Support operator for this task is Flack. Her S21 Syrette Pistol will help you heal allies from a distance and ensure you don't have to leave your cover and come under fire.
Additionally, dropping Ammo and Medical crates near your allies will net you a Logistics Ribbon in Battlefield 2042.
Earning the Logistics Ribbon as an Engineer Class
To obtain the Logistics Ribbon as an Engineer Class, you must repair damaged allied vehicles using the Repair Tool, which is available to all Engineer Operators in their default kit. All you need to do is repair any of the damaged ground or air vehicles before they explode, and the Ribbon will be yours.
Start a game of Conquest or Breakthrough to allow vehicles to spawn, after which you can repair them. The easiest way to get the Ribbon is by spawning in a ground vehicle at the start of a match with the Engineer Class and repairing it whenever it comes under enemy fire.
You must earn three Logistics Ribbons for the week 3 task of Road to Battlefield 6. Complete the task and you will get an XP reward.
