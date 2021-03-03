Lannan "LazarBeam" Eacott was the latest content creator to receive his own Fortnite Icon Series skin. This wasn't a surprise at all, as LazarBeam has done a lot for Fortnite in terms of creating content.

Content creators from around the world congratulated him on this feat, with Ali "SypherPK" Hassan making memes to applaud him on his achievement. Like every other Fortnite Icon Series skin, this release will also feature a special tournament.

How to get the LazarBeam skin in Fortnite

Good job dad — Fresh (@mrfreshasian) March 2, 2021

Players in Fortnite can earn the LazarBeam skin and related cosmetics by participating in "Lazar & Fresh's Super Knockback" in Fortnite. This special tournament will feature weapons with knockback abilities. Players can heal themselves in the game by using their favorite emote.

Had to include my son in my icon launch somehow 😎 https://t.co/Wlhr6qu97e — LAZAR🚀 (@Lazarbeam) March 2, 2021

The tournament has already commenced at the time of writing this article. It was scheduled to start at 5PM GMT and will end at 8PM GMT. Players have 3 hours to score the highest points they can in the tournament. This tournament features the duo format only.

Here's the breakdown for the prizes in each region:

Advertisement

Image via Epic Games

Image via Epic Games

For now, this is the only way players can unlock the cosmetics in the game for free. The items will be available in the item shop at a price from the 4th of March as well. Players will be able to purchase the LazarBeam skin and related cosmetics with V-Bucks in Fortnite.

However, the price for the LazarBeam Fortnite Icon Series skin hasn't been revealed yet, but like every other bundle, the entire set will probably be priced at 2200 V-Bucks.

Advertisement

'code lazar' is now officially fortnite canon pic.twitter.com/g4Vs4ceuTC — LAZAR🚀 (@Lazarbeam) March 1, 2021

The internet believes that LazarBeam deserved this skin. And LazarBeam is the only content creator to have his tattoo "code lazar" imprinted on the forearm of his skin.

Your turn is coming soon... very soon. >_0 — Bilal (@Gh0st1Knight) March 1, 2021

dawg you are making this tweet knowing damn well later this month you are gonna announce your icon series skin. — code DarkestWon #ad (@OfficialDarkest) March 1, 2021

The internet believes that SypherPK will be the next individual to receive a Fortnite Icon Series skin. The internet believes that Epic Games released his locker bundle in the game just to test how many people would buy his skin if Epic Games released the Icon Series skin for SypherPK as well.

Lol we all know that your next but you have to keep it a secret 🤫 — Serzzo🤫 (@SerzzoFN) March 1, 2021

SypherPK is the only content creator to have a "book" in the game. Fortnite contains a book called "How to Win," which is based upon the popular video series called "How to Win," which SypherPK created.