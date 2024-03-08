How to get the Magnify materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Magnify materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is one of the various Elemental materia in the game. Much like other Blue materia, this serves to enhance your abilities in battle. For those who don't know, Blue materia is usually a support item that can be used to buff the effects of other materia. The one in question can be used to increase the range of your magic spells.

However, getting your hands on this invaluable upgrade item can be tricky if you don't know where to look. That's where we come in. This article will show you how to get Magnify materia in Final Fantasy 7 and its various uses.

How to get Magnify materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Completing the Victim of Circumstance sidequest is another way of getting Magnify materia (Image via Square Enix || YouTube/ Gamers Heroes)

At the time of writing, there are only three confirmed ways to get the Magnify materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Listed below are all the ways to get your hands on this invaluable item:

Chapter 1: While exploring the Nibelheim Chapter, you'll find a cliff running down on your way to the Mako Reactor. Follow the path downward to come across a chest; opening this will reward you with Magnify materia. However, do note that this will disappear once the Nibelheim Chapter ends.

During Chapter 8, Cait Sith will join your party. You will automatically gain a Magnify materia when this happens since Cait already has a Magnify materia in his loadout.

Once you reach Chapter 12, head for the Cosmo Canyon region. Once here, you will come across the Victim of Circumstance side quest. Finishing this will reward you with a Magnify materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Now that you know how to get your hands on this invaluable item, let's look at its various uses.

What can you do with the Magnify Materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

A closer look at the Magnify materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix || YouTube/ Gamers Heroes)

Once the Magnify materia has been placed into a slot, you can pair it with a Green materia. As you might know, Green materia usually grants players spells to use in battle. So, pairing a spell with the Magnify materia will allow players to extend the range of their magic spells. However, this does come at the cost of effectiveness.

Upgrading the materia will allow you to decrease the amount of effectiveness that is taken away from your spells. Here's how the Magnify materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth behaves at different levels:

1-Star: Potency drops by 60% while using extended range

Potency drops by 45% while using extended range

Potency drops by 45% while using extended range 3-Star: Potency drops by 25% while using extended range

You are now prepared to dominate your enemies with the Magnify materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

