How to get the Mobile Operations Center in GTA 5

The MOC or Mobile Operations Center was added to the game as part of the Gunrunning update in GTA Online.

You can get one from the Warstock Cache and Carry website in the game for $1,225,000.

The Mobile Operations Center in GTA Online (Image Courtesy: pandalegionz, YouTube)

GTA: Online is a multiplayer gaming experience unlike any other. While you can compete against other players in PvP modes, there are plenty of other things that you can also do in the game.

The game modes in GTA: Online offer a range of very different genres including shooters, racing, vehicular warfare and much more. This incorporation of multiple genres and game modes in a single experience is considered one of the most astounding achievements in game development.

As players reach higher-level tasks, however, they will require better and more advanced tools to help them achieve their goals within the game. This is where something like the Mobile Operations Center (MOC) comes into the picture.

The Mobile Operations Center is a modular semi-trailer that acts as a mobile base for gun customisation and missions. It is also fitted out with weaponry. It is an extremely useful vehicle to have in GTA as it serves a lot of functional utility.

"For heavy duty tactical operations on the move, arms dealers can invest in a Mobile Operations Center (MOC), the kind of powerful support usually enjoyed only by trained assassins or rogue nuclear states. Storable in your Bunker, this drivable command center’s modular construction allows for tailored combinations of vehicle workshop, weapons workshop, luxury living quarters, and command center – with facilities for upgrading and customizing your arsenal and modifying Weaponized Vehicles (including turrets for your MOC that can be manned by your squad) – all at your fingertips, and pulled by a fully customizable commercial semi." ―Rockstar Newswire

The Mobile Operations Center comes fitted with a touchscreen panel that gives you access to 8 missions to unlock discounts in the Warstock Cache & Carry.

You can buy the MOC from the Warstock Cache & Carry in-game website. To buy the base level MOC, you will need a staggering GTA$ 1,225,000. Fitting out the MOC with upgrades will cost you even more.