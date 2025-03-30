How to get Proof of a Hero achievement in Genshin Impact

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Mar 30, 2025 17:01 GMT
Proof of a Hero achievment in Genshin Impact
The Proof of a Hero is one of the new achievements in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The Proof of a Hero achievement in Genshin Impact is one of the new sets of trophies that were added to the game with the latest 5.5 update. It will require you to sound The Horn of Heroes in the new Collective of Plenty tribal area. This is an extremely easy task, and you can unlock the achievement in only a matter of minutes.

This article will guide you in obtaining the Proof of a Hero achievement in Genshin Impact.

How to obtain the Proof of a Hero achievement in Genshin Impact

The Genshin Impact 5.5 update introduced a ton of content to the game, including a new set of achievements related to the sixth Tribe of Natlan, the Collective of Plenty. These can be earned by either completing various feats in the open world (such as partaking in the Master Trainer challenge after helping Urumbaba) or by finishing the new set of quests.

Location of the Horn of Heroes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
The Proof of a Hero achievement can be earned by blowing the Horn of Heroes in its correct order in the Collective of Plenty tribe of Natlan. Teleport to the Obisidian Monolith or the Reputation Area of the tribe and head north to the marked area. Past the Tatankasaur fighting arena, you will be able to find four horns.

The order in which you should blow the Horn of Heroes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Here is the correct order in which you should blow the Horn of Heroes:

  • Bottom left
  • Upper right
  • Bottom right
  • Upper left

This will unlock the achievement automatically, and you will get 5x Primogems for your efforts. It is one of the easiest trophies to get in the game, and you should obtain it as soon as you reach the tribal settlement of the Collective of Plenty.

That concludes our guide to obtaining the Proof of a Hero achievement in Genshin Impact.

Edited by Niladri Roy
