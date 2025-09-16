How to get Putrified Ducts Map in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Putrified Ducts Map in Hollow Knight Silksong can be a little tricky to get to, as it is hidden from plain sight. Not only is the area somewhat secluded, but it also features pesky bugs that can latch onto Hornet and trap her. Funnily enough, to access our map for this area, we will bait one such bug to help us out.

Ad

In this article, we shall look at how you can acquire the Putrified Ducts Map in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Location of the Putrified Ducts Map in Hollow Knight Silksong

Prerequisites for Putrified Ducts Map in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Putrified Ducts can be accessed from two different regions in Hollow Knight Silksong. You may go through Memorium or Bilewater and access two individual secret passages to reach the Ducts. However, you must explore Mount Fay and reach its peak to acquire the Faydown Cloak. This ability is crucial in reaching the region being discussed, as well as its map.

Ad

Trending

Route to the Putrified Ducts Map in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via SK Gaming | Team Cherry)

Reaching Putrified Ducts from Memorium

Ad

As shown above in the map, this is the route you must take to find the area map. Starting from the Memorium, head towards the extreme right until you reach a room with a dead end. Double jump towards the top right corner to get inside a small passage, which eventually leads to a balcony.

Head down and reach the extreme left to double jump off a wall and break rocks blocking your path at the top.

Ad

Traversing Putrified Ducts (Image via SK Gaming | Team Cherry)

Head inside and once again double jump to keep heading right until you finally reach the Putrified Ducts. Now, from this starting room, make your way towards the extreme right, while avoiding the tentacles dangling from the ceiling. You can hit them once and trigger the traps so that it becomes safe to cross.

Ad

Making your way down to the area map

Upon reaching the end of the room and heading into the next, slowly make your way down to the bottom along the vertical drop. On your way down, you will find a single vine hanging above a door on the left. This is a trap; hit it and go inside. In this room, there will be another vine trap, which you must trigger to cross safely.

Ad

Table where you will find the area map for Putrified Ducts (Image via SK Gaming | Team Cherry)

At the left edge of this room, use a double jump to let the vines on top of this section grab onto Hornet. Drop down towards the right side of this locked-out room and pick up the Putrified Ducts Map in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Ad

For more news on Hollow Knight Silksong, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.