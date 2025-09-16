How to get Putrified Ducts Map in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Putrified Ducts Map in Hollow Knight Silksong can be a little tricky to get to, as it is hidden from plain sight. Not only is the area somewhat secluded, but it also features pesky bugs that can latch onto Hornet and trap her. Funnily enough, to access our map for this area, we will bait one such bug to help us out.
In this article, we shall look at how you can acquire the Putrified Ducts Map in Hollow Knight Silksong.
Location of the Putrified Ducts Map in Hollow Knight Silksong
Prerequisites for Putrified Ducts Map in Hollow Knight Silksong
The Putrified Ducts can be accessed from two different regions in Hollow Knight Silksong. You may go through Memorium or Bilewater and access two individual secret passages to reach the Ducts. However, you must explore Mount Fay and reach its peak to acquire the Faydown Cloak. This ability is crucial in reaching the region being discussed, as well as its map.
Reaching Putrified Ducts from Memorium
As shown above in the map, this is the route you must take to find the area map. Starting from the Memorium, head towards the extreme right until you reach a room with a dead end. Double jump towards the top right corner to get inside a small passage, which eventually leads to a balcony.
Head down and reach the extreme left to double jump off a wall and break rocks blocking your path at the top.
Head inside and once again double jump to keep heading right until you finally reach the Putrified Ducts. Now, from this starting room, make your way towards the extreme right, while avoiding the tentacles dangling from the ceiling. You can hit them once and trigger the traps so that it becomes safe to cross.
Making your way down to the area map
Upon reaching the end of the room and heading into the next, slowly make your way down to the bottom along the vertical drop. On your way down, you will find a single vine hanging above a door on the left. This is a trap; hit it and go inside. In this room, there will be another vine trap, which you must trigger to cross safely.
At the left edge of this room, use a double jump to let the vines on top of this section grab onto Hornet. Drop down towards the right side of this locked-out room and pick up the Putrified Ducts Map in Hollow Knight Silksong.
