How to get Remembrance MC eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

The Honkai Star Rail 3.0 update has introduced the Remembrance Trailblazer, which focuses on freezing enemies and controlling the battlefield, along with a new and unique companion, Memosprite Mem. To enhance the MC's abilities in this Path, players must obtain Eidolons belonging to the Remembrance Path, which unlock additional power for the Trailblazer, making them more effective in combat.

This article will provide a brief guide on how to obtain all six Eidolons of the Remembrance Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail: How to obtain all six Remembrance Trailblazer Eidolons

Remembrance Trailblazer's Ultimate in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

You can acquire a total of six Eidolons to fully enhance the Remembrance Trailblazer Path. The methods to obtain them are as follows:

Trailblaze Missions: Two Eidolons can be earned as rewards for completing specific missions in the Amphoreus region. One is awarded after finishing "Kremnos, Cleanse Thy Rusted Blood (II)," and another upon completing "Hero, Bear Thy Coreflame." Both missions are part of the "Heroic Saga of Flame-Chase" main quest series in the Honkai Star Rail 3.0 update. Tidal Bounty: By upgrading the Tidal Bounty to certain levels, you can receive a total of two Eidolons. To do this, you must reach Level 6 and Level 10 to get one Eidolon each. As I've Written Feature: This feature rewards you with Eidolons based on their progress in composing Sagas. Composing two Sagas grants one Eidolon, and completing six Sagas provides another, adding up to a total of two.

How to use the Remembrance Trailblazer Eidolons

You can acquire all six Eidolons of the Remembrance Trailblazer (Image via HoYoverse)

To utilize the acquired Remembrance Eidolons and enhance the Trailblazer's abilities in this Path, you must:

Access the Character Screen : Navigate to the Trailblazer's character screen and switch to the Remembrance Path if not already selected.

: Navigate to the Trailblazer's character screen and switch to the Remembrance Path if not already selected. Activate Eidolons: In the Eidolons section of the character menu, select "Activate" to use the Eidolons acquired. It is important to note that Eidolons must be activated sequentially, starting from the first up to the sixth.

By following these steps, you can fully unlock and enhance the Trailblazer's potential in the Remembrance Path, utilizing all six Shadows of Remembrance available in the game.

