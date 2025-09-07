How to get Strong Attack in Hollow Knight Silksong

It is imperative for you to unlock the Strong Attack in Hollow Knight Silksong. The Strong Attack, also called the Charged Attack, is a powerful move that allows you to deal much higher damage than your base attack patterns. It's a great way to finish your opponent, or alternatively, even deal heavy poke damage when you find an opening in their defense.

Ad

In this article, we will provide you with a guide to unlock Strong Attack in Hollow Knight Silksong. Read below to know more.

How to unlock Strong Attack in Hollow Knight Silksong

Unlocking the Strong Attack is quite straightforward in this game. As we said before, it is a key element of your kit, and in our opinion, you should definitely dedicate some time to getting your hands on this skill.

Ad

Trending

Meeting the Pinstress to unlock Charged Attack (Image via Team Cherry)

As you progress through the game, you will definitely need the Charged Attack handy. Now, to unlock it, you simply need to meet the Pinstress in-game. Once you meet with her, you can proceed to train with her in order to learn this move.

Ad

The Pinstress will show you a demonstration of how you can perform the Needle Strike Strong Attack in Hollow Knight Silksong. Once you observe the move, you will be able to perform it throughout your entire playthrough.

Check out: How to get Rosary in Hollow Knight Silksong

How to perform Strong Attack in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Strong Attack button is bound to your attack button by default. However, unlike your quick attacks, which you perform by tapping the key, to perform a Charged Attack, you need to hold down your attack button.

Ad

Once you charge your needle up, releasing it will allow you to deliver a deadly Needle Strike. It has tremendous impaling power, allowing you to burn through the health of your foes with absolute ease.

Read more: How to get and use Magma Bell in Hollow Knight Silksong

That's everything that you need to know about the Strong Attack in Hollow Knight Silksong.

If this article was to your liking, you can check out some of our other related guides below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.