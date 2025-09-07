How to get Strong Attack in Hollow Knight Silksong

It is imperative for you to unlock the Strong Attack in Hollow Knight Silksong. The Strong Attack, also called the Charged Attack, is a powerful move that allows you to deal much higher damage than your base attack patterns. It's a great way to finish your opponent, or alternatively, even deal heavy poke damage when you find an opening in their defense.
In this article, we will provide you with a guide to unlock Strong Attack in Hollow Knight Silksong. Read below to know more.
How to unlock Strong Attack in Hollow Knight Silksong
Unlocking the Strong Attack is quite straightforward in this game. As we said before, it is a key element of your kit, and in our opinion, you should definitely dedicate some time to getting your hands on this skill.
As you progress through the game, you will definitely need the Charged Attack handy. Now, to unlock it, you simply need to meet the Pinstress in-game. Once you meet with her, you can proceed to train with her in order to learn this move.
The Pinstress will show you a demonstration of how you can perform the Needle Strike Strong Attack in Hollow Knight Silksong. Once you observe the move, you will be able to perform it throughout your entire playthrough.
How to perform Strong Attack in Hollow Knight Silksong
The Strong Attack button is bound to your attack button by default. However, unlike your quick attacks, which you perform by tapping the key, to perform a Charged Attack, you need to hold down your attack button.
Once you charge your needle up, releasing it will allow you to deliver a deadly Needle Strike. It has tremendous impaling power, allowing you to burn through the health of your foes with absolute ease.
That's everything that you need to know about the Strong Attack in Hollow Knight Silksong.
