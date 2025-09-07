How to get and use Magma Bell in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Magma Bell in Hollow Knight Silksong is one of the many tools that you can unlock and use in the game. Tools are collectibles that provide Hornet with unique offensive or defensive powers in the game. The Magma Bell happens to be a blue tool, essentially, offering defensive abilities to Hornet.
In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on how you can get and use Magma Bell in Hollow Knight Silksong. Read below to know more.
How to unlock Magma Bell in Hollow Knight Silksong
It is quite easy to unlock the Magma Bell in-game. Players need to get it crafted by the Forge Daughter. You can find her in the Deep Docks, and much like the rest of the beings in this segment, you can identify her by her bell-based look.
The Forge Daughter is going to be one of your most frequented merchants in the game. She will aid your adventures by crafting you new tools, offensive and defensive alike.
That said, once you reach the Forge Daughter, you must provide her with the following items in order to craft the Magma Bell:
- 1x Craft Metal
- 110x Rosary Beads
How to use the Magma Bell in Hollow Knight Silksong
As stated above, the Magma Bell is a defensive tool. It automatically wards off all the damage that you take from flame and magma in the game. It has a short cooldown and, in our opinion, should be used to quickly traverse through lava platforms in the game.
That's everything that you need to know about the Magma Bell defensive tool in Hollow Knight Silksong.
