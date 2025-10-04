How to get Sweet Dreams! Pajamas Set Pom-Pom skin in Honkai Star Rail

With Honkai Star Rail version 3.6’s release, the Gift of Stardust store was introduced to players. From there, Trailblazers can acquire various cosmetics, including a new Pom-Pom skin named Sweet Dreams! Pajamas Set. This outfit/skin can be used to change the Astral Express’s conductor’s appearance.

This article discusses how you can acquire the Sweet Sreams! Pajamas Set pom-Pom skin in Honkai Star Rail.

How can you acquire the Sweet Sreams! Pajamas Set pom-Pom skin in Honkai Star Rail

The Sweet Sreams! Pajamas Set Pom-Pom skin (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The process of getting the brand-new Pom-Pom skin, Sweet Sreams! Pajamas Set is very easy. However, the currency that allows you to purchase the outfit can become a little hard to acquire. You can follow the steps below to purchase Pom-Pom’s new skin in Honkai Star Rail:

Fire up HSR on your device.

Once you are logged in, pause the game.

From there, open “Store” and head to the “Exchange Shop.”

Now, switch to the “Gift of Stardust” tab and select the Sweet Sreams! Pajamas Set Pom-Pom skin.

After you do so, click on “Confirm” to unlock/purchase the outfit.

The Sweet Sreams! Pajamas Set Pom-Pom outfit costs a total of 800x Lone Stardust. Hence, make sure you have enough before making the purchase.

Ways to get Lone Stardust in Honkai Star Rail, explored

Lone Stardust (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

In Honkai Star Rail, you can acquire Lone Stardust from a handful of sources. The primary one is from the most recent endgame activity, Anomaly Arbitration. You can obtain the aforementioned currency by completing the stages with full stars. Every 3 stars will grant you 200x Lone Stardust.

Additionally, you can get some Lone Stardust from the “Jokes Come True” store. From the shop, you have to convert your saved-up “Jade Feather” to the abovementioend currency. The conversion ratio is 1:1, which means you can spend 100x Jade Feather for the identical amount of Lone Stardust.

During every “Jokes Come True” store, the maximum number of Lone Stardust you can get is 200.

