How to get and use Quasar Cannon stratagem in Helldivers 2?

The Quasar Cannon stratagem in Helldivers 2 is one of the best anti-tank stratagems. Recently introduced into the game, the LAS-99 Quasar Cannon provides an energy burst that can rip any armor on the battlefield apart. Additionally, it quite handily dispatches small and medium foes with one hit, and it doesn’t even matter where you hit them.

This guide will explain how you can obtain and use the Quasar Cannon stratagem in Helldivers 2.

Quasar Cannon stratagem in Helldivers 2: How to get

You need 7500 Requisition Slips to purchase the Quasar Cannon (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

Stratagems in Helldivers 2 can be invoked, and they are useful assets in battles. To obtain stratagems, you have to complete missions and accumulate enough requisition points.

Subsequently, you will receive activation codes that can later be used to unlock the stratagems through the Ship Management terminal on the Super Destroyer.

Here are the requirements for unlocking the Quasar Cannon stratagem in Helldivers 2:

Reach Level 18

7500 Requisition Slips

This powerful Quasar Cannon weapon can be found in the ship's Management Console, where it is listed under the Stratagems section and falls into the 'Engineering Bay' category. When you unlock the Quasar Cannon, remember to equip it before embarking on your next mission.

Quasar Cannon stratagem in Helldivers 2: How to use

Quasar Cannon uses a battery and heat sink (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

The Quasar Cannon stratagem in Helldivers 2 is an energy weapon. Therefore, it utilizes a battery and heat sink rather than ammo. If you are interested in using it, you need to input its Helldivers 2 stratagem code and then call it down. The stratagem code for the LAS-99 Quasar Cannon is: Down, Down, Up, Left, Right.

Just take out your stratagem ball and throw it at the spot where you want the weapon to land. Within a few seconds, a pod carrying this powerful laser cannon will be delivered to your chosen location.

Tips and tricks to use the Quasar Cannon stratagem in Helldivers 2:

The Quasar Cannon can be fired only once and it will then be on cooldown for 10 seconds.

Each shot needs to be charged first. You need to hold the fire button on the screen while aiming at a target, and after three seconds, the cannon will release an explosive ball of energy.

The cannon does not need to be reloaded since it has no limits on the number of rounds, except for waiting through the short cooldown period.

Cold weather in Helldivers 2 decreases the cooldown by three seconds. Thus, it's a good idea to mainly use the weapon on planets with icy and snowy environments.

Check out other Helldivers 2 guides:

Unlock and use the LAS-16 || Malevelon Creek cape || New ranks and titles || Settings you need to change || Who is Joel || How to defeat Hulks ||