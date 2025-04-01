How to get water in Schedule 1

Water in Schedule 1 plays a pivotal role in growing high-value crops. It is a vital resource for plantations, just like in any other agricultural enterprise. However, if you're new to the game, you may be wondering how to obtain it in order to hydrate your plants.

Ad

This article walks you through everything you need to know about accessing and using water in Schedule 1.

Getting started with water in Schedule 1

Water in Schedule 1 is available from the moment you purchase your motel room. After securing your motel room, Uncle Nelson will guide you to Dan’s Hardware Shop, where you can buy essential farming tools, including the Watering Can.

In the early stages of Schedule 1, the Watering Can is your go-to tool for getting water. It’s available for just $15 at the hardware store, making it an affordable investment for beginners. However, buying it is just the first step — you need to fill it up before you can start watering your plants.

Ad

Trending

To get water and fill the Watering Can, follow these steps:

Head to the wash basin in your motel room. Equip the Watering Can by holding it in your hand. Press E when the prompt appears. Click and hold the tap’s knob to start filling the Watering Can.

Each Watering Can holds up to 15 liters of water, enough to sustain your plants for a good amount of time before needing a refill.

Ad

Also read: All ingredients in Schedule 1 and their effects

How to water your crops in Schedule 1

Now that you have a filled Watering Can, it's time to hydrate your plants. The process requires some precision. Here’s how it works:

Ensure the pot in the Grow Tent is filled with soil. Equip the Watering Can and walk near the pot. Press E when the prompt appears to start the watering mini-game. Hold the left mouse button and use the Q and E keys to rotate the can and pour water onto the target icon displayed on the pot. The target moves every second, so stay focused and keep pouring water on the marked spots until the blue hydration bar fills up.

Ad

Once the soil is sufficiently hydrated, plant your seed and continue watering as needed to promote faster growth.

Use of water in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

Also read: All businesses in Schedule 1

Ad

Upgrade to The Pot Sprinkler

You can upgrade to the Pot Sprinkler as you progress and earn more money. This device, which costs $200, offers an endless supply of water and does away with the need to manually refill it.

To set up and use the Pot Sprinkler, follow these steps:

Place the Pot Sprinkler in front of a Grow Tent. Point at it and press E when prompted. The Pot Sprinkler will then automatically water the plant, significantly reducing your effort compared to the manual Watering Can method.

Ad

While the Pot Sprinkler still requires you to activate it manually, it speeds up the watering process and is especially useful in locations without a running water supply.

Also read: All cheats and console commands in Schedule 1

Growing your crops with water in Schedule 1 is an important step towards maintaining a profitable agricultural operation. Whether you start with a Watering Can or invest in a Pot Sprinkler, keeping your plants properly hydrated has a direct impact on your production and profit.

Ad

Also read: Where to get LED and UV lights in Schedule 1

Check out our other articles on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.