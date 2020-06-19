How to conduct heists in GTA: Online?

Heists were added to GTA: Online a while after it's launch, and have been popular among players since.

A high-end apartment is necessary for you to plan and execute heists in the game.

GTA: Online Heists

The GTA franchise is one of the most successful ones ever in the history of gaming. Despite being under fire from the media for most of its run, with accusations like "glorification of violence" and "encouraging criminal behavior", these games have become a cultural phenomenon.

These offerings are essentially a virtual playground for living out all criminal fantasies of the player, and they do it better than most other games in the genre.

The open-world genre has grown to become one of the most popular ones, and even linear games are going down the open-world route to stay competitive.

GTA: Online: How to conduct heists in the game?

GTA: Online High-end apartments

GTA: Online is perhaps one of Rockstar's most financially successful titles, and reportedly brought in upwards of $500,000 per day in microtransactions alone.

The sheer number of activities available to the player when they boot up GTA: Online can be overwhelming, but it won't take long to get comfortable with.

Heists were added to the game a while after it's launch, and instantly became one of the most popular game modes in GTA: Online. Heists are essentially missions that you can conduct along with your friends, or other players online, which involve planning and executing heists in various locations.

GTA V also took major inspiration from heist movies like Heat, and based their entire single-player campaign around the characters executing heists.

How to conduct a heist in GTA: Online

Picture credits: gtaguide

Method 1: Jobs

The easiest way to play a this mode is to look for other players conducting heists, and join matchmaking with them. To look for Jobs, simply follow these steps:

1) Pull up your phone

2) Navigate to Jobs

3) Look for players doing "Setup" or "Heist"

Keep in mind, you will not be able to select which heist you will be participating in.

Method 2: Plan the heist

Heist planning room in GTA: Online

This is the best way to perhaps conduct a heist, and in order to do that, you must buy a high-end apartment first.

Once you buy a high-end apartment, you can go to its planning room and begin a heist. Every heist involves setup, which requires you to invest money to begin the same.

You can then invite other players or friends into the Setup, and then proceed with the heist.