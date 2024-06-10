How to improve aim tracking in Apex Legends (2024)

Apex Legends has a high aim tracking skill ceiling, as it is one of the fastest battle royale titles. The game's unique shield mechanics increase the time required to eliminate an enemy, making it crucial for players to land every shot possible. Moreover, various legend abilities and movement techniques make it difficult to accurately track opponents in a direct line of sight.

Fortunately, there are some practices you can incorporate into your playstyle to track enemy legends easily. This article highlights the best ways to improve aim tracking in Apex Legends.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

A Complete Guide: Apex Legends Aim Tracking

Here are some of the most basic practices to incorporate into your gameplay for better aim tracking in Apex Legends:

1) Know your loadout

Every weapon in the game has a different recoil pull and accuracy. Remain aware of the weapons that you pick up to maximize their efficiency.

For instance, a Flatline should be used for medium-range gunfights to deal critical damage and crack shields while a submachine gun (SMG) like the CAR should be used in close-range gunfights. SMGs are more effective and easier to control in close range due to their high fire rate and damage output.

2) Prediction

If you have spent a few hours in the game and understand all legends' abilities, you should be able to predict their next moves. Octane players are likely to use Stim or a Jump Pad to run away and a Wraith will mostly phase out to return to cover. Combining this knowledge can help you track enemies and lead shots accordingly.

3) Aiming Down Sights (ADSing)

ADS is most effective when scouting distant enemies, as it negates hipfire inaccuracy to provide better recoil control. However, this can considerably restrict your ability to strafe. It is best to ADS only during medium-range gunfights. You are more likely to eliminate the opponent and survive the fight if you hipfire in most close-range encounters.

Apex Legends Firing Range (Image via EA)

That being said, you can improve your aim tracking by combining movement techniques in gunfights. It is important to know when to stop shooting your gun and when to ADS. If you quickly ADS for a second, your recoil is lowered and the accuracy is carried over for a short duration while hip firing. Another useful trick is to spam crouch as it resets your recoil spread in hipfire.

The bullet velocity is different for almost all weapons, so you should tap a few shots before committing to a full magazine spray. This is most useful in ranged skirmishes. For close-quarter combats, it is best to strafe left and right while tracking enemy legends.

While there are various aim training applications available, we recommend fully utilizing the updated Firing Range to shoot down bots by putting them on the highest difficulty. This will make them move and shoot at you, thus, helping you improve aim tracking with a bit of warm-up before every session.

