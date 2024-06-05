5 most-picked Legends in ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League (NA) 

With the ongoing tournament, players worldwide are eager to know about the most-picked Legends in ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League (NA). The competitive Apex Legends scene has kicked off, with Team Falcons currently leading the charts in North America's Split 2 Pro League. Apex pros are recognized for their mastery of every aspect of the game, and they often specialize in playing a particular character in Apex Legends.

The article will highlight the five most-picked Legends in the ongoing ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League (NA).

Note: The list is based on current data and is subject to change as new stats are updated.

Here are the most-picked Legends in ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League

Most picked Legends in NA ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League (Image via Electronic Arts)

Here is a list of the most-picked Legends in ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League:

1) Bloodhound

Bloodhound in ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League (Image via Electronic Arts)

Bloodhound comes first on the list of the most-picked Legends in ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League. This character achieved the highest pick rate of 94.71% with an aggregate of 10.5 ratings in terms of average placement in matches.

Bloodhound is a favored legend because of their Tactical ability Eye of the All-father. This ability allows them to locate enemies, even those behind structures.

2) Bangalore

Bangalore in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Bangalore comes second in the list of most-picked Legends in ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League. This Legend achieved a pick rate of 93.46% with an aggregate of 10.3 ratings in terms of average placement in matches.

Bangalore's kit makes her favored among the assault-class players. Her smoke launcher allows for the creation of a smoke wall, and her passive ability enables her to gain a speed boost when being shot at by enemies.

3) Catalyst

Catalyst in ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League (Image via Electronic Arts)

Catalyst made her debut in Season 15 of Apex Legends and quickly became a fan-favourite character due to her defensive kit. Her ultimate ability Dark Veil allows her to create soft covers for quick retreats in counters. She comes third in the list of most-picked Legends in ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League.

She comes third on the list of the most-picked Legends in ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League. This Legend achieved a pick rate of 67.59% with an aggregate of 10.6 ratings in terms of average placement in matches.

4) Fuse

Fuse in ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League (Image via Electronic Arts)

Fuse is one of the most lethal characters in Apex Legends. He is known for his ability to carry extra grenades and his Ultimate Motherlode helps to trap the enemies in a circle of fire that deals damage. He is fourth on the list of most-picked Legends in ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League.

This Legend achieved a pick rate of 10.01% with an aggregate of 11.2 ratings in terms of average placement in matches. He is best suited for aggressive plays in the game aided by his tactical knuckle cluster, which helps clear angles.

5) Wattson

Wattson in ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League (Image via Electronic Arts)

Wattson has achieved a pick rate of 8.76% with an aggregate of 11.9 ratings in terms of average placement in matches. She is the most difficult character to master in the Controller class and is the fifth on the list of most-picked Legends in ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League.

Her ability, Perimeter Security, enables her to erect electrified fences that both damage and slow down enemies. Her Ultimate Interception pylon helps to recover from shield damage while destroying incoming ordnance.

