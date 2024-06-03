ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League: All match day results and league standings

The ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League regular season is taking the community by storm this June 2024. With so many changes to the team rosters, each one is performing differently. This prestigious tournament is taking place across four regions around the world, NA, EMEA, APAC North, and APAC South. Every region has 30 teams, which are divided into three groups facing each other in a three-Round-Robin format.

This article lists the teams' current overall standings and the results of each match day for every region so far.

ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League results: North America (NA)

The North American region has big names competing to qualify for the Playoffs. The likes of Team Falcons, SSG, TSM, NRG, etc. are all going head-to-head on the battlefield, giving the viewers much to look out for in this Pro League. The top 12 teams from this region will qualify for the Split 2 Playoffs.

Here are the ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League team standings and match day results for the North American region.

Overall league standings: NA

Rank Team Total Points Match Day 1

(A vs B) Match Day 2

(A vs C) Match Day 3

(B vs C) Match Day 4

(A vs B) Match Day 5

(A vs C) Match Day 6

(B vs C) Match Day 7

(A vs B) Match Day 8

(A vs C) Match Day 9

(B vs C) Finals 1 FLCN 46 25 21 2 SSG 43 18 25 3 NRG 27 15 12 4 OXG 25 16 9 4 TRI 25 21 4 6 WEA 22 11 11 7 UCX 20 13 7 8 OBL 18 - 18 9 TL 16 - 16 10 VAN 15 - 15 11 FLAT 14 - 14 11 LG 14 14 - 14 FUR 13 - 13 14 SKDM 12 12 - 16 YUP 11 8 3 17 MST 10 10 - 18 TSM 9 9 - 19 C9 8 - 8 20 BORD 7 7 - 21 COL 6 6 - 21 STAL 6 - 6 23 MPG 5 5 - 23 N8V 5 - 5 25 EEC 4 4 - 26 EDGE 3 3 - 27 DSG 2 - 2 27 E8 2 1 1 29 NGNL 0 0 - 29 TMPR 0 - 0

NA Match Day 1 results (Group A vs Group B)

NA Match Day 1 Results: Group A vs B (Image via Liquipedia)

NA Match Day 2 results (Group A vs Group C)

NA Match Day 2 Results: Group A vs C (Image via Liquipedia)

ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League results: EMEA

The European or EMEA region also has some famous teams worth looking out for in the ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League. Alliance and Aurora perform consistently to reach the finals in every Playoff. We are also seeing some underdog teams performing exceptionally well this Pro League. The top eight from this region will qualify for the Split 2 Playoffs.

Here are the ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League team standings and match day results for the EMEA region.

Overall league standings: EMEA

Rank Team Total Points Match Day 1

(A vs B) Match Day 2

(A vs C) Match Day 3

(B vs C) Match Day 4

(A vs B) Match Day 5

(A vs C) Match Day 6

(B vs C) Match Day 7

(A vs B) Match Day 8

(A vs C) Match Day 9

(B vs C) Finals 1 NXT 42 21 21 2 GN 28 10 18 3 NAVI 26 12 14 4 GG 25 25 - 4 OP 25 - 25 6 AUR 24 11 13 7 ETH 19 14 5 8 PSN 18 18 - 9 F/A Kids 16 - 16 9 PUA 16 16 - 11 DMS 15 - 15 11 TRJ 15 6 9 11 VEX 15 15 - 14 DAN 13 13 - 15 CATS 12 4 8 15 SH 12 - 12 17 ALL 11 - 11 18 ATL 10 3 7 18 RTS 10 - 10 20 PLRS 9 9 - 21 FBG 8 8 - 22 TFE 7 7 23 EXO 6 - 6 24 BLCK 5 5 25 KNC 4 - 4 26 9L 3 - 3 27 APXW 2 2 0 27 NSY 2 1 1 27 O7 2 - 2 30 INF 0 0 -

EMEA Match Day 1 results (Group A vs Group B)

EMEA Match Day 1 Results: Group A vs B (Image via Liquipedia)

EMEA Match Day 2 results (Group A vs Group C)

EMEA Match Day 2 Results: Group A vs C (Image via Liquipedia)

ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League results: APAC North

All the focus has fallen on the APAC North Region as Reject Winnity took home the championship trophy in the Split 1 Playoffs. They are the first to win the ALGS from a region other than NA. The community is closely watching all the teams in this region as they hold immense potential. The top nine teams from this region will qualify for the Split 2 Playoffs.

Here are the ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League team standings and match day results for the APAC North region.

Overall league standings: APAC North

Rank Team Total Points Match Day 1

(A vs B) Match Day 2

(A vs C) Match Day 3

(B vs C) Match Day 4

(A vs B) Match Day 5

(A vs C) Match Day 6

(B vs C) Match Day 7

(A vs B) Match Day 8

(A vs C) Match Day 9

(B vs C) Finals 1 MM14 50 - 25 25 2 FNC 46 25 - 21 3 NEWJ 34 18 16 - 4 GHS 33 - 21 12 5 RID 31 21 10 - 6 FL 28 - 14 14 6 HAO 28 12 - 16 8 NTH 27 14 13 - 8 RCW 27 16 11 - 10 TIE 25 15 - 10 11 E36 22 7 15 - 11 SBI 22 9 - 13 13 FLCO 21 - 3 18 13 LAP 21 - 18 3 15 CST 18 13 - 5 15 KN 18 6 12 - 15 STY 18 11 - 7 18 DSK 17 - 2 15 19 CR 14 - 5 9 19 XFZ 14 8 6 - 21 RRX 13 4 9 - 21 VW 13 - 7 6 23 PPK 12 - 1 11 24 MTR 11 10 - 1 25 SRZ 10 2 8 - 26 L7 9 1 - 8 26 RIG 9 5 4 - 28 310 4 0 - 4 29 RR 3 3 - 0 30 3S 2 - 0 2

APAC North Match Day 1 results (Group A vs Group B)

APAC North Match Day 1 Results: Group A vs B (Image via Liquipedia)

APAC North Match Day 2 results (Group A vs Group C)

APAC North Match Day 2 Results: Group A vs C (Image via Liquipedia)

APAC North Match Day 2 results (Group B vs Group C)

APAC North Match Day 2 Results: Group B vs C (Image via Liquipedia)

ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League results: APAC South

Teams in APAC South have been grinding hard to make it to the ALGS Playoffs lately. While there are big-shot names like Virtus.pro and Legends Gaming who are expected to make it to the Playoffs, there are some well-performing underdog teams that are worth keeping an eye out for. The top seven teams from this region will qualify for the Split 2 playoffs.

Here are the ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League team standings and match day results for the APAC South region.

Overall league standings: APAC South

Rank Team Total Points Match Day 1

(A vs B) Match Day 2

(A vs C) Match Day 3

(B vs C) Match Day 4

(A vs B) Match Day 5

(A vs C) Match Day 6

(B vs C) Match Day 7

(A vs B) Match Day 8

(A vs C) Match Day 9

(B vs C) Finals 1 LGND 50 25 25 - 2 MKS 42 21 21 - 3 SRN 39 14 - 25 4 XNY 34 - 18 16 5 VKG 31 10 - 21 6 KD 29 18 11 - 6 MDYB 29 16 13 - 8 SWQ 28 - 10 18 9 RTG 27 - 15 12 10 BCG 25 9 16 - 10 BGB 25 13 12 - 10 NUMN 25 11 14 - 13 LGD 22 12 - 10 14 GRPF 21 - 7 14 15 WMFB 20 15 5 - 16 HRZ 19 - 6 13 16 KPG 19 4 - 15 18 NC 15 7 - 8 18 OUT 15 6 9 - 20 AKU 12 - 1 11 20 DF 12 3 - 9 22 HKUF 10 2 8 - 22 WBG 10 5 - 5 24 FD 8 1 - 7 24 FRS 8 8 - 0 24 VP 8 - 4 4 27 TRUE 6 - 0 6 28 BBQ 4 - 2 2 28 LU 4 - 3 1 30 MXF 3 0 - 3

APAC South Match Day 1 results (Group A vs Group B)

APAC South Match Day 1 Results: Group A vs B (Image via Liquipedia)

APAC South Match Day 2 Results (Group A vs Group C)

APAC South Match Day 2 Results: Group A vs C (Image via Liquipedia)

APAC South Match Day 2 Results (Group B vs Group C)

APAC South Match Day 2 Results: Group B vs C (Image via Liquipedia)

That's all the updated results for the ongoing ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League. Bookmark this page if you'd like to keep yourself updated about team standings and match day results.

