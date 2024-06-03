ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League: All match day results and league standings

The ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League regular season is taking the community by storm this June 2024. With so many changes to the team rosters, each one is performing differently. This prestigious tournament is taking place across four regions around the world, NA, EMEA, APAC North, and APAC South. Every region has 30 teams, which are divided into three groups facing each other in a three-Round-Robin format.
This article lists the teams' current overall standings and the results of each match day for every region so far.
ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League results: North America (NA)
The North American region has big names competing to qualify for the Playoffs. The likes of Team Falcons, SSG, TSM, NRG, etc. are all going head-to-head on the battlefield, giving the viewers much to look out for in this Pro League. The top 12 teams from this region will qualify for the Split 2 Playoffs.
Here are the ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League team standings and match day results for the North American region.
Overall league standings: NA
NA Match Day 1 results (Group A vs Group B)
NA Match Day 2 results (Group A vs Group C)
ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League results: EMEA
The European or EMEA region also has some famous teams worth looking out for in the ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League. Alliance and Aurora perform consistently to reach the finals in every Playoff. We are also seeing some underdog teams performing exceptionally well this Pro League. The top eight from this region will qualify for the Split 2 Playoffs.
Here are the ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League team standings and match day results for the EMEA region.
Overall league standings: EMEA
EMEA Match Day 1 results (Group A vs Group B)
EMEA Match Day 2 results (Group A vs Group C)
ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League results: APAC North
All the focus has fallen on the APAC North Region as Reject Winnity took home the championship trophy in the Split 1 Playoffs. They are the first to win the ALGS from a region other than NA. The community is closely watching all the teams in this region as they hold immense potential. The top nine teams from this region will qualify for the Split 2 Playoffs.
Here are the ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League team standings and match day results for the APAC North region.
Overall league standings: APAC North
APAC North Match Day 1 results (Group A vs Group B)
APAC North Match Day 2 results (Group A vs Group C)
APAC North Match Day 2 results (Group B vs Group C)
ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League results: APAC South
Teams in APAC South have been grinding hard to make it to the ALGS Playoffs lately. While there are big-shot names like Virtus.pro and Legends Gaming who are expected to make it to the Playoffs, there are some well-performing underdog teams that are worth keeping an eye out for. The top seven teams from this region will qualify for the Split 2 playoffs.
Here are the ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League team standings and match day results for the APAC South region.
Overall league standings: APAC South
APAC South Match Day 1 results (Group A vs Group B)
APAC South Match Day 2 Results (Group A vs Group C)
APAC South Match Day 2 Results (Group B vs Group C)
That's all the updated results for the ongoing ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League. Bookmark this page if you'd like to keep yourself updated about team standings and match day results.
