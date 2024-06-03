  • home icon
  • ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League: All match day results and league standings

By Rohit Halder
Modified Jun 03, 2024 15:47 GMT
ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League
ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League: Match day results and league standings (Image via ALGS)

The ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League regular season is taking the community by storm this June 2024. With so many changes to the team rosters, each one is performing differently. This prestigious tournament is taking place across four regions around the world, NA, EMEA, APAC North, and APAC South. Every region has 30 teams, which are divided into three groups facing each other in a three-Round-Robin format.

This article lists the teams' current overall standings and the results of each match day for every region so far.

ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League results: North America (NA)

The North American region has big names competing to qualify for the Playoffs. The likes of Team Falcons, SSG, TSM, NRG, etc. are all going head-to-head on the battlefield, giving the viewers much to look out for in this Pro League. The top 12 teams from this region will qualify for the Split 2 Playoffs.

Here are the ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League team standings and match day results for the North American region.

Overall league standings: NA

RankTeamTotal PointsMatch Day 1
(A vs B)		Match Day 2
(A vs C)		Match Day 3
(B vs C)		Match Day 4
(A vs B)		Match Day 5
(A vs C)		Match Day 6
(B vs C)		Match Day 7
(A vs B)		Match Day 8
(A vs C)		Match Day 9
(B vs C)		Finals
1FLCN462521
2SSG431825
3NRG271512
4OXG25169
4TRI25214
6WEA221111
7UCX20137
8OBL18-18
9TL16-16
10VAN15-15
11FLAT14-14
11LG1414-
14FUR13-13
14SKDM1212-
16YUP1183
17MST1010-
18TSM99-
19C98-8
20BORD77-
21COL66-
21STAL6-6
23MPG55-
23N8V5-5
25EEC44-
26EDGE33-
27DSG2-2
27E8211
29NGNL00-
29TMPR0-0

NA Match Day 1 results (Group A vs Group B)

NA Match Day 1 Results: Group A vs B (Image via Liquipedia)
NA Match Day 2 results (Group A vs Group C)

NA Match Day 2 Results: Group A vs C (Image via Liquipedia)
ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League results: EMEA

The European or EMEA region also has some famous teams worth looking out for in the ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League. Alliance and Aurora perform consistently to reach the finals in every Playoff. We are also seeing some underdog teams performing exceptionally well this Pro League. The top eight from this region will qualify for the Split 2 Playoffs.

Here are the ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League team standings and match day results for the EMEA region.

Overall league standings: EMEA

RankTeamTotal PointsMatch Day 1
(A vs B)		Match Day 2
(A vs C)		Match Day 3
(B vs C)		Match Day 4
(A vs B)		Match Day 5
(A vs C)		Match Day 6
(B vs C)		Match Day 7
(A vs B)		Match Day 8
(A vs C)		Match Day 9
(B vs C)		Finals
1NXT422121
2GN281018
3NAVI261214
4GG2525-
4OP25-25
6AUR241113
7ETH19145
8PSN1818-
9F/A Kids16-16
9PUA1616-
11DMS15-15
11TRJ1569
11VEX1515-
14DAN1313-
15CATS1248
15SH12-12
17ALL11-11
18ATL1037
18RTS10-10
20PLRS99-
21FBG88-
22TFE77
23EXO6-6
24BLCK55
25KNC4-4
269L3-3
27APXW220
27NSY211
27O72-2
30INF00-

EMEA Match Day 1 results (Group A vs Group B)

EMEA Match Day 1 Results: Group A vs B (Image via Liquipedia)
EMEA Match Day 2 results (Group A vs Group C)

EMEA Match Day 2 Results: Group A vs C (Image via Liquipedia)
ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League results: APAC North

All the focus has fallen on the APAC North Region as Reject Winnity took home the championship trophy in the Split 1 Playoffs. They are the first to win the ALGS from a region other than NA. The community is closely watching all the teams in this region as they hold immense potential. The top nine teams from this region will qualify for the Split 2 Playoffs.

Here are the ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League team standings and match day results for the APAC North region.

Overall league standings: APAC North

RankTeamTotal PointsMatch Day 1
(A vs B)		Match Day 2
(A vs C)		Match Day 3
(B vs C)		Match Day 4
(A vs B)		Match Day 5
(A vs C)		Match Day 6
(B vs C)		Match Day 7
(A vs B)		Match Day 8
(A vs C)		Match Day 9
(B vs C)		Finals
1MM1450-2525
2FNC4625-21
3NEWJ341816-
4GHS33-2112
5RID312110-
6FL28-1414
6HAO2812-16
8NTH271413-
8RCW271611-
10TIE2515-10
11E3622715-
11SBI229-13
13FLCO21-318
13LAP21-183
15CST1813-5
15KN18612-
15STY1811-7
18DSK17-215
19CR14-59
19XFZ1486-
21RRX1349-
21VW13-76
23PPK12-111
24MTR1110-1
25SRZ1028-
26L791-8
26RIG954-
2831040-4
29RR33-0
303S2-02

APAC North Match Day 1 results (Group A vs Group B)

APAC North Match Day 1 Results: Group A vs B (Image via Liquipedia)
APAC North Match Day 2 results (Group A vs Group C)

APAC North Match Day 2 Results: Group A vs C (Image via Liquipedia)
APAC North Match Day 2 results (Group B vs Group C)

APAC North Match Day 2 Results: Group B vs C (Image via Liquipedia)
ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League results: APAC South

Teams in APAC South have been grinding hard to make it to the ALGS Playoffs lately. While there are big-shot names like Virtus.pro and Legends Gaming who are expected to make it to the Playoffs, there are some well-performing underdog teams that are worth keeping an eye out for. The top seven teams from this region will qualify for the Split 2 playoffs.

Here are the ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League team standings and match day results for the APAC South region.

Overall league standings: APAC South

RankTeamTotal PointsMatch Day 1
(A vs B)		Match Day 2
(A vs C)		Match Day 3
(B vs C)		Match Day 4
(A vs B)		Match Day 5
(A vs C)		Match Day 6
(B vs C)		Match Day 7
(A vs B)		Match Day 8
(A vs C)		Match Day 9
(B vs C)		Finals
1LGND502525-
2MKS422121-
3SRN3914-25
4XNY34-1816
5VKG3110-21
6KD291811-
6MDYB291613-
8SWQ28-1018
9RTG27-1512
10BCG25916-
10BGB251312-
10NUMN251114-
13LGD2212-10
14GRPF21-714
15WMFB20155-
16HRZ19-613
16KPG194-15
18NC157-8
18OUT1569-
20AKU12-111
20DF123-9
22HKUF1028-
22WBG105-5
24FD81-7
24FRS88-0
24VP8-44
27TRUE6-06
28BBQ4-22
28LU4-31
30MXF30-3

APAC South Match Day 1 results (Group A vs Group B)

APAC South Match Day 1 Results: Group A vs B (Image via Liquipedia)
APAC South Match Day 2 Results (Group A vs Group C)

APAC South Match Day 2 Results: Group A vs C (Image via Liquipedia)
APAC South Match Day 2 Results (Group B vs Group C)

APAC South Match Day 2 Results: Group B vs C (Image via Liquipedia)
That's all the updated results for the ongoing ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League. Bookmark this page if you'd like to keep yourself updated about team standings and match day results.

