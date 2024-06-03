ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League (Apex Legends Global Series) has begun with a blast and the first set of weapon stats has been released. @_ApexStatus recently uploaded an image on X, showcasing the dominant performance of some weapons based on the total kills scored and damage output in the Pro League so far. However, as the competition progresses, these stats are subject to change with updated numbers, which would affect their ranking.

This article highlights the stats of all weapons and equipment from Apex Legends in the ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League.

Note: The data provided in this article are subject to change and may be updated with new stats.

Is Havoc the best weapon in ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League?

The Havoc has accumulated a whopping 524 kills in the ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League so far with a damage count of 2,05,584. Thus, we can assume that many veterans are leaning towards a loadout that features the infamous energy-type weapon and other secondaries that complement their playstyles.

The burst-fire Hemlok is right behind the Havoc in terms of kills but has a higher damage output. The stats of care package weapons like the Devotion and Kraber are low since their availability in a match is limited.

That said, here is a list of all the weapons and equipment with the total kills and damage numbers:

Weapon and Equipment Kills Damage Havoc 524 205584 Hemlok 352 271877 Volt 123 59084 Nemesis 115 77693 Prowler 61 27787 Flatline 59 49622 Triple Take 54 48184 Frag Grenade 50 23762 L-Star 34 10293 Peacekeeper 31 9675 CAR 27 10519 30-30 22 41381 Bocek 21 6685 G7 Scout 19 19684 Alternator 16 10484 Devotion 16 7258 Wingman 15 10769 Thermite 15 3950 Arc Star 15 14830 Mastiff 15 3324 R-301 14 5834 Sentinel 9 42157 Longbow 8 18916 Rampage 8 4589 R-99 7 2064 EVA-8 7 2543

It is important to note that @_ApexStatus is not affiliated with Electronic Arts (EA) or Respawn Entertainment. The data provided here may also have some discrepancies with the live stats, as the numbers are bound to change with every new match played in the ongoing ALGS Pro League.

The list of weapons is sorted in descending order of kills scored with each item and not the total amount of damage output. It also showcases a trend of professional teams using assault rifles like the Havoc and Hemlok, along with long-range weapons like the Sentinel and 30-30 Repeater.

Unfortunately, the list does not include some weapons and only showcases the top 26 weapons and equipment. Fans and enthusiasts can track the live numbers through the Apex Legends Status website under the Year 4 Split 2 category.

That concludes all the latest stats from the ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League in Apex Legends. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

