7 best players to look out for in ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League (NA)

ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League has some of the best players in North America (NA) and surprised with entire community with a recent shift in professional team player compositions. One of the most noteworthy changes was ImperialHal’s departure from TSM and joining Genbertun and Zer0 in Team Falcons.

While all teams aim to covet the top spot and accumulate as many points as possible, some players stand distinctly over others with god-tier stats. This ultimately boosts the position of the team on the leaderboard and helps them secure a place in the final playoffs.

This article will highlight the leading players in the ongoing ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League (NA).

Note: The list is based on current data and is subject to change as new stats are updated.

ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League best players in NA

Here is a list of all the players you should look out for in ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League:

1) ImperialHal (Signature Legend - Bloodhound)

ImperialHal in ALGS (Image via EA and Joe Brady)

Phillip "ImperialHal" Dosen, who currently plays for Team Falcons, is one of the most popular Apex Legends professional players. He has played a total of 12 matches in ALGS Year 4 Split 2, securing 28 kills with a whopping 11,617 damage output. This veteran has also had 27 assists throughout all the matches, showcasing his ability to aid the team in gunfights with impeccable mechanical prowess.

2) Genburten (Signature Legend - Catalyst/Caustic)

Genburten in ALGS (Image via EA and Joe Brady)

Noyan "Genburten" Ozkose, formerly a member of DarkZero Esports, is another prominent member of Team Falcons and has secured 26 kills in 12 matches. His damage output was recorded to be 12,665 in total and he accumulated 20 assists alongside 30 knocks. Genburten has the leading Kill-to-Death ratio of 2.89 in the current league.

3) Zer0 (Signature Legend - Bangalore/Horizon)

Zer0 in ALGS (Image via EA and Joe Brady)

Rhys "Zer0" Perry, another ex-member of DarkZero, is currently a part of Team Falcons. Rhys' arrival completed the entire team and formed an explosive trio who have proven their ability with unmatched aggression and strategic plays. He has a total of 25 kills and 34 assists with a damage output of 11,902 throughout the 12 matches played so far in Split 2.

4) Koy (Signature Legend - N/A)

Koy in ALGS (Image via EA and Joe Brady)

Israel "Koyful" Lawrence is a part of the Spacestation Gaming roster for ALGS. He is highly skilled and understands map rotations thoroughly, helping the team secure advantageous positions while taking gunfights. He has a total of 22 kills and 13 assists with a damage output of 10,889 alongside a K/D of 2.2 in the 12 matches that the team has played.

5) Phony (Signature Legend - Seer)

Phony in ALGS (Image via EA and Joe Brady)

Josue "Phony" Ruiz, another member of Spacestation Gaming, has taken the 5th spot on the player leaderboard with 18 kills, trailing behind his teammate Koy. He has dealt a total of 7,002 damage throughout the 12 matches and contributed to team play with 13 assists. Josue has a K/D of 1.8 and knocked down a total of 20 players in the ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League NA so far.

6) Vein (Signature Legend - Bangalore)

Vein in ALGS (Image via EA and Joe Brady)

Nicholas "Vein" Hobbs is a top-tier Apex Legends veteran and plays for Oxygen Esports. He made the most out of the 12 matches and scored a total of 18 kills with 15 assists and 22 knocks. Vein has a damage output of 7,370 and helped his team secure as many Kill Points as possible to raise their standing on the leaderboard. Oxygen Esports currently sits at the fourth position in the ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League NA.

7) Xynew (Signature Legend - Seer)

Xynew in ALGS (Image via EA and Joe Brady)

Brody "Xynew" Geissler is the third member of Spacestation Gaming and an adept controller player. He has dealt a total of 11,046 damage and secured 15 kills with 23 assists throughout the 12 matches. His ability to help his teammates with mastery over Recon characters has gained its spotlight in the current ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League.

