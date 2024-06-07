All Apex Legends Error symbols explained

Apex Legends features a set of error symbols similar to all other online multiplayer games. These visual cues can help players identify and be aware of any issues they would likely face in an ongoing match. It is quite a helpful tool that can save a lot of time in the diagnosis stage to fix almost all performance issues related to the game or server directly. Moreover, some error symbols can even indicate a problem on the user’s side.

This article will highlight Apex Legends error symbols and their meaning.

A Complete Guide: Error Symbols in Apex Legends

Basic error symbols in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Here is a list of all the error symbols that you might encounter while playing Apex Legends:

Trending

Basic error symbols

1) Latency

Marked with a red speedometer, Latency is one of the most common error symbols. It signifies high ping, which can result in input lag and drastically affect your in-game performance. You could find your way around this situation by changing the server you are playing on. This can be done by going back to the starting menu and selecting the server with the lowest ping from the list.

Also read: Attempting Connection Error

2) Packet Loss

This problem is represented by three red squares with the middle shape featuring dotted lines. It means that there is data loss to and from the official server. This could make your bullets not register on enemies and might even teleport you suddenly in the worst-case scenario. It is best to contact your Internet Service Provider (ISP) and run a check on your connection.

3) Congestion

Congestion is generally an issue that occurs on the server side. It means that the official server is unable to handle the load as a lot of users are trying to connect and play the game. It is best to set the game aside for a moment and allow the devs to fix the issue.

4) Prediction Error

This is another server-side problem due to a crucial feature not being able to function at maximum capacity. Prediction allows Apex Legends servers to relay both your and enemy's actions faster which helps all players react faster and land more shots. You can try restarting the game if the issue persists, but that is about all you can do on your end.

Also read: Engine Error in Apex Legends

Advanced error symbols

More symbols in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

1) UCMD Delay

The UCMD Delay error is marked with a circle with a zig-zag line inside. It directly points out to input error on your device. This can usually be solved by switching the input methods you use, be it controller or mouse and keyboard. However, if this problem persists, you might need to swap out some of the hardware you are using. We recommend running proper checks before replacing any hardware.

2) Lag Compensation

The symbol for this error contains two servers stacked on top with a rewind marker inside a circle. Lag compensation is a feature that was ingrained to reduce latency and help players feel almost no input lag. Failure of this feature can cause you to see reduced smoothness in the gameplay as your character sharply transitions from one frame to another.

3) Data error

Data error is marked by a sound icon with an upward arrow and a circle. This is not a common error but usually means that the game client is unable to process data completely. This can result in various issues but primarily affects your connection to the official server.

4) Starvation

Marked with a sound icon and a simple clock icon, starvation is an error that denotes the absence of hardware resources to complete game-related tasks. This means your system may be running low on available resources and could result in getting you kicked out of a lobby or the server altogether.

5) Limits

This unique user-side error usually occurs when your internet connection reaches the monthly limit. It is marked with a similar sound icon with network bars. If this error symbol shows up, it indicates that the game client cannot utilize the required bandwidth to run Apex Legends smoothly.

Also read: Unable to Connect to Servers error

6) Issue Marker

This common error is marked with another sound icon and a drop pin. While the exact cause of this issue is unknown, you can expect your connection to drop at any moment. However, this symbol might also simply bring some minor lag and input delays.

That concludes all Apex Legends error symbols and their significance. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, news, and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback