Apex Legends Quads is rumored to arrive in the next major patch, i.e., the Season 22 update. These assumptions spread after data miners found several files inside the game that hinted toward a new team size in Electronic Art’s trio battle royale. However, the publisher has not provided official confirmations or announcements about such a game mode.

This article will highlight the possible arrival of Apex Legends Quads in the upcoming seasonal update.

Note: This article is speculative and reflects the opinion of the author. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Apex Legends Quads game mode explored

Apex Legends Quads, as the name implies, would feature a new maximum of four players. This means every squad will contain an extra member for which many things would change, such as loot spread, zone timings, ammo availability, and total teams in a lobby. It will likely rotate with the Solos mode while Trios retains its position in the playlist.

For starters, a Quads lobby will likely have 16 teams to create a match with 64 players. However, if the developers proceed with the idea of having a total of 20 or more squads, a single match would consist of 80 players. Many people in a single lobby might also mean the developers are upgrading the servers to host everyone without any problems.

Quads will likely be featured on the new map, District, which can be expected to arrive in the upcoming season as well. The only vehicle in Apex Legends, the Trident, will also receive an update to accommodate four people at once instead of the existing three-seater format. This would be a necessity to traverse the map with the entire squad.

Other than that, the developers would have to significantly increase the loot pool for each Point of Interest (POI). This will help every player in the lobby get their hands on a full loadout without running around with no weapons or equipment. It is also crucial for the mode to be balanced so the team compositions may face some restrictions.

Team compositions might be limited to picking one legend from each category without repetition but this seems unlikely due to the small character roster in Apex Legends. That said, fans can expect a new set of meta legend combinations after the arrival of Apex Legends Quads game mode.

Note that EA hasn't announced the arrival of Quads mode through any official channels. Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye out for the official X page of Apex Legends for more announcements and news. Follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

