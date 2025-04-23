How to join The Arena in Oblivion Remastered

Joining The Arena in Oblivion Remastered will allow you to test your might against bloodthirsty opponents. Bethesda has revived the fan-favorite RPG by introducing iconic areas like The Arena, which you can access by exploring the map. This POI presents a stage for battling strong foes and is also a good spot to earn some money.
This article provides a comprehensive guide to joining The Arena in Oblivion Remastered. Read further to learn more about the area.
Guide to join The Arena in Oblivion Remastered
Joining The Arena in Oblivion Remastered is a straightforward process. First, you have to complete the game's tutorial and exit the sewers, and then fast-travel to the Imperial City Arena. This will spawn you near The Arena, where you'll find Hundolin, a bookmaker and gatekeeper in charge of betting. Interact with him, and he will guide you to meet with Owyn, the Blademaster.
Get to The Arena Bloodworks by taking the door on the left side of the room. When you get inside, take the first left and get to the Redguard towards the far end. Talk with him and select the option to become a participant. Doing this will leave you with a Blue Raiment that you can equip during your fight in The Arena.
How to fight in The Arena in Oblivion Remastered
After reaching The Arena, equip your weapons and magic spells, then head through the door. Your first opponent will be easy to defeat. After the battle is over, go back and interact with the Basin of Renewal. Doing this will restore your stamina, health, and Magicka. Then, interact with Owyn, and he will reward you with 50 Gold (in-game currency). As you keep doing this, you can rank after every three matches while also getting achievements.
The Arena can be accessed from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm, and you can start a match by interacting with Owyn. It's also important to note that the difficulty of opponents will be increased with every battle, so it's best to level up between subsequent duels.
