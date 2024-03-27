How to learn Elvish in Dragon's Dogma 2

You could go the whole of Dragon's Dogma 2 and never realize you can learn Elvish as a language. Well, technically, your Pawn learns it, but you have some options to pick up this language. If you’re like me and arrive in Sacred Arbor only to find you can’t understand anything they said, it can be pretty frustrating. However, you aren’t barred from figuring out what the Elves have to say to you.

We’ll go over your options for learning Elvish in Dragon's Dogma 2, from simply recruiting an NPC, finding a tome, or befriending someone who can help you communicate. Thankfully, there are a few options, so here’s what you need to know.

Options to learn Elvish in Dragon's Dogma 2

Not all Elves will speak in Common to you, so it helps to learn the language (Image via Capcom)

When it comes to the Elvish language in Dragon's Dogma 2, you can learn what your allies have to say in a few different ways. Some of these are more efficient than others, so it’s all about what you prefer:

Teach your Pawn Elvish

Hire a Pawn with “Woodland Worthsmith” specialization

Personally, I don’t think it’s worth it to teach Elvish to my primary pawn. I’d rather have something more useful for combat. However, if that’s what you want to do, ensure you have at least three, preferably four, bunches of flowers already crafted. You do this earlier in the game for Daphne, but there are lots of bunches of flowers you can find in Vernworth.

As you explore around the Checkpoint Rest Town, Melve, and the Borderwatch Outpost, you can find plenty of flowers, but I had around five bunches of them just by playing the game normally. Head to Sacred Arbor when you’re ready - you could wait until you head there for a quest, or travel there at your leisure.

If you want the time to learn Elvish, head to Sacred Arbor with your flowers (Image via Capcom)

The next step to learning Elvish in Dragon's Dogma 2 is to spend three days giving bunches of flowers to the Elf of your choice. The choices I prefer are the innkeeper Kogh or Grisha at the Armory. Hail them, give them a bundle of flowers, and return the next day; do this three times. This builds your affinity with them, but you can only gift one a day.

Just pass the time on a nearby bench and do this repeatedly. I like having a fourth bunch, just in case things don’t go right. On the fourth day, speak to them, and they’ll give you the Woodland Wordsmith’s Tome - this teaches your Pawn to speak Elvish.

You can find player pawns, or sift through official ones, and see which specializations they have (Image via Capcom)

Conversely, you can sort through the Official Pawns or search through player Pawns to find one with access to Elvish in Dragon's Dogma 2. They will tell you they can translate as the first thing they say typically, but you can also see Woodland Wordsmith as their specialization.

Either method works, and it gives you a translator for further communication with Elves, as long as they’re in your party. It’s recommended that you find a Pawn that can do this and Favorite them so you can summon them immediately to translate for you.

Check out our other Dragon's Dogma 2 guides

Dragon’s Dogma 2 review || Unlock Warrior and Sorcerer || Romance guide || Unlock Magick Archer || Unlock Trickster || Unlock Mystic Spearhand || Unlock weapon skills ||