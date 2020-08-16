How to legally play GTA 5 on your Android smartphone in 2020

Ever since the release of GTA 5, it has witnessed a rise in popularity instead of a slump. Even though it has been almost seven years since its initial release, the game is still loved by the community due to its sublime storyline, a vast open-world, and a continuously evolving online mode.

GTA 5 is currently available on the following platforms, and scheduled to release on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in 2021:

PlayStation 3

Xbox 360

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Microsoft Windows

The game is so popular that some players want to play it on their Android devices. However, it should be noted that Rockstar Games hasn't ported GTA V over to Android devices yet.

GTA V can, however, be played on Android devices using Steam Link, which emulates the screen from PC to Android.

There are specific prerequisites for playing the game on Android devices using Steam Link. You must have a PC/laptop capable of running GTA 5, an excellent internet connection, and a decent phone. Also, the device and PC must be on the same local network.

You should have the game in your Steam library too. If you purchased the game from another Store, you would have to add the executable file of the game to Steam.

How to legally play GTA 5 on your Android phone in 2020

Steam Link on Google Play Store

Advertisement

Step 1: Download Steam Link on your Android device from the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Pair your device with the Steam app present on your computer. You will be asked to enter an authorization code. After this, you are ready to play games from Steam on your mobile device.

Pair the device to the PC

Step 3: Click on the 'Start Playing' button, your mobile and PC/laptop screen will transition to the 'Steam Big Picture mode'.

Step 4: Select GTA 5 from the library and click on the 'Play' button. You can play the game using the touch controller or connect an additional controller.

(Note: The game must be running on your PC/laptop screen, to play it on your mobile)

There are no ways to play the game as a standalone on Android devices since it has not been ported yet.