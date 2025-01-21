How to link Honkai Star Rail account with Discord

Honkai Star Rail now lets players link their game accounts with Discord, allowing for an enhanced gaming experience. By connecting the two accounts, you can display your real-time in-game information on Discord, such as your nickname, Trailblazer level, game server, and online duration. You can also invite friends to launch the game quickly from Discord.

Along with being a convenient and quality-of-life feature, utilizing this grants a one-time reward of 30 Stellar Jades for the first time you link your account. That said, this article will provide a complete guide on how to link and manage your Honkai Star Rail account with Discord.

How to link and manage your Honkai Star Rail account with Discord

To link your HSR and Discord accounts, follow the steps given below:

Ensure you have a Discord account and a Honkai: Star Rail account.

Visit the official account linking page on mobile or PC.

Authorize Honkai: Star Rail to share specific data with Discord, such as your nickname, Trailblazer level, game server, and online duration.

Manually claim the 30 Stellar Jades reward after completing the linking process. The reward will be sent to your in-game mailbox.

Each Discord account can support up to four Honkai Star Rail initial linking rewards. However, a single Honkai: Star Rail account can only be linked to one Discord account at a time. If you wish to switch linked accounts, you must first unlink the current one. Keep in mind that unlinking and linking accounts can only be done once per month.

You can now easily link your HSR account with Discord (Image via HoYoverse)

If your Discord account becomes deactivated or banned before the reward is issued, you may face issues claiming it. Reauthorization on the linking page is required in such cases.

To unlink your accounts, navigate to the official linking page and click the “Unlink” button. After unlinking, you may link a different Honkai Star Rail account that has not been linked to any Discord account before. However, remember that changing linked accounts is restricted to once per month.

