How to make a crew in GTA Online: Step-by-step guide

Rolling around with your buddies is definitely the way to go in GTA Online. While one can choose to play the game solo, they are not going to last long. The lobbies in Freemode are replete with angry gamers looking to annihilate anyone remotely in their path.

Therefore, it always pays to have your crew around to watch your back in GTA Online. Not only is it cool to have a crew's tag before one's name, hanging out with a crew also results in bonus RP from time to time.

Rockstar Social Club allows players to make crews in GTA Online as well as other games from Rockstar. For example, if a crew was created in Max Payne 3's Multiplayer, the same Crew will be transferred to GTA Online as well.

How to make a crew in GTA Online

First, players will need to head to the Rockstar Social Club website on their PC to start making a crew. PC players can choose to make their crew on the Rockstar Social Club app that is necessary in order to play GTA 5 and Online.

Once on the Rockstar Social Club app/website, simply follow these steps in order to make a crew:

Click on the Crews tab at the top of the screen. Click Create a Crew, found below the image at the top of the page. Choose your crew type and enter the crew details. Then, click SAVE THIS CREW. The crew will be created

Apart from being able to design the crew's logo, players can also assign roles and positions to each member in the crew. Completing missions with your crew is essential to level up faster in the game as Rockstar awards 20% RP for a friend and an extra 10% RP for crew members in GTA Online.

Plus, it is always cool to show up in a session with cars branded with custom decals of the Crew's emblem/logo.