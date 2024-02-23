How to make Fortnite in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft is an element-combining game that uses A.I. in order to generate objects. This A.I., obviously, uses information from the Internet. Therefore, it makes sense that players can create the game Fortnite, one of the most Internet-y things ever.

One extra benefit to generating Fortnite is that it's a great starting point for unlocking a bunch of other game titles as well. Similar to how generating one superhero can help you get a ton more.

So, let's take a look and make us an Online Battle Royale element!

Infinite Craft: How to make Fortnite

As usual, we'll jump ahead for those who are already pretty far in the unlocking process. The specific two elements you need to create Fortnite are Internet and Castle. So, if you already have those, congratulations — you can go read something else now.

For everyone else, here's a step-by-step guide to get you there from the very start. Just head down until you find an element you haven't unlocked yet, and start from there. Have fun:

Start with Fire and Water to create Steam. Steam can then be used with Fire again to make Engine. Put another Steam into that Engine and get yourself Train. Now, you need Rocket. Combine two Engines together to get that. Slap that Rocket to a Train and make yourself Bullet Train (oddly enough, combining Bullet and Train doesn't do this. Weird, huh?) Now, combine two Rockets and make everybody's favorite Dave Matthews Band song, Satellite. Combining Satellite and Bullet Train creates Internet for some reason. Great! You have Internet. Now, put together Earth and Wind to get Dust. Dust mixed with Water nets you Mud. Take that Mud and mix it with Fire to make Brick. Where there's Smoke, you'll find Fire and Wind, apparently. Put together Smoke and Smoke, and you get Cloud (and not Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas' Big Smoke, sadly.) Cloud + Brick = Castle. Now, all that's left is to combine Castle with Internet, and you have Fortnite!

Other recipes with Fortnite in Infinite Craft

So, now that you have Fortnite in Infinite Craft, what do you do with it? Combine it with all your other elements, of course! We got you started with ten, presuming you have these other combo elements in your stock.

Fortnite combined with...

combined with... Harry Potter creates Hogwarts .

creates . Jet creates Jetpack.

creates Destruction creates Epic Games.

creates Moon creates Lunar Llama.

creates Bullet Train creates Battle Royale.

creates Human creates Ninja.

creates Ninja creates Money.

creates Godzilla creates Kaiju.

creates Ring creates Lord of the Rings.

