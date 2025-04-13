How many active players are there in Blue Prince?

The number of active players in Blue Prince is sitting at an interesting place, especially considering it’s currently one of the highest-rated games of 2025 with a Metacritic score of 92. For a roguelike title that throws players into a maze of 45 ever-changing rooms with barely a guide in sight, it’s doing pretty decently.

At the time of writing, there are 13,135 players actively playing the game on Steam, as per SteamDB. The 24-hour peak for the game on Steam hit 15,749, which also currently happens to be its all-time peak on the platform. Let's look more into it.

Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series traction: Where people are playing Blue Prince

Player count stats of Blue Prince (Image via SteamDB)

Blue Prince was released on PC and the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles on April 10, 2025. Right at launch, it landed straight into the Game Pass and PlayStation Plus libraries, which gave it a push, especially for a niche genre title. It’s currently sitting at #11 among the top sellers on Steam. The follower count for this game on the platform is 14,224, which is not that big but shows a loyal interest growing by the hour.

The game is also doing decently on Twitch. Right now, it has 17,484 viewers on the platform, and the stream's peak over the past 24 hours was 38,599, with the all-time peak hitting 61,534 just three days ago. So, while it might not be a household name yet, it's certainly generating a buzz.

Not massive, but solid for what kind of game it is

Blue Prince is a slow-burn strategy puzzle hybrid wrapped in cryptic design and minimal hand-holding. As such, quite a few players are quitting early because they’re not fully sure what’s going on.

While the Steam reviews for the game aren’t glowing across the board, the 77.9% positive feedback and the 920 upvotes against 261 negatives it has received on the platform means it's getting praised well enough for a game of its kind.

