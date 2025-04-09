How to obtain the Funeral Pyre Bow in Assassin's Creed Shadows

In Assassin's Creed Shadows, the Funeral Pyre Bow stands out as a Legendary ranged weapon available exclusively to Yasuke. Unlike many high-tier weapons in the game, this particular bow is not tied to a main questline or a named assassination. Instead, it’s acquired through exploration and a focused combat task in the Harima region.
Here’s how you can obtain this legendary Bow in AC Shadows.
Location and how to find the Funeral Pyre Bow in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
You won’t be grinding contracts or chasing down a key target for this one. The Funeral Pyre Bow sits inside a Legendary Chest at Inariyama Garrison, a heavily guarded outpost located south of Mount Kasagata in the Harima region. Obtaining this bow is fairly straightforward, but there’s a small catch before you crack open that chest.
To unlock access to it, you’ll first need to assassinate two specific Samurai Daishos within the area. Once they’re dealt with, the Legendary Chest is all yours. Crack it open and you’ll score not just the Bow, but also the Pushback with Retreating Shot Engraving, making it a two-in-one grab that adds value to Yasuke’s ranged setup.
Read also: Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete Fighting for the Cause quest
Weapon role and use
The Funeral Pyre is designed for players who prefer to keep a distance. Yasuke already leans into ranged weapons more than Naoe, and this bow fits perfectly into that lane. Its signature perk knocks enemies back when you shoot while retreating, giving you breathing room to regroup or strike again from range.
In tight spots, you can land a shot, get distance, and either pick enemies off from afar or switch over to melee if needed. The pushback mechanic makes it a solid get-out-of-jail-free card when surrounded. It’s also totally silent, which plays right into stealth-heavy runs without forcing you into melee engagements.
Funeral Pyre Bow stats (Level 60)
- Weapon DPS: 3947
- Posture / Headshot DPS: 10,526
- Ability DPS: 24,376
For more articles related to Assassin’s Creed Shadows, read the following:
- How to obtain the Celestial Blade Naginata in Assassin's Creed Shadows
- How to obtain Vengeful Foe Naginata in AC Shadows
- How to obtain the Claw of The Tides Long Katana in AC Shadows
- How to obtain the Loyal Traveler Long Katana in AC Shadows
- How to obtain the Whisper of Muramasa Long Katana in AC Shadows
- How to obtain the Lethal Lotus Petal Long Katana in AC Shadows
- How to obtain the Turquoise Zephyr Long Katana in AC Shadows
- How to obtain the Myth Slayer Long Katana in AC Shadows
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.