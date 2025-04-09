How to obtain Heartspiller Bow in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

In Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the Heartspiller Bow is a must-have if you’re trying to turn Yasuke into more than just a walking tank. This legendary weapon not only comes with solid stats but also packs a passive that turns every charged shot into a posture-breaking attack, perfect for breaking enemy guards from afar. If you’re running a Yasuke bow build, this is a great option.
The only way to unlock the Heartspiller Bow is by tracking down a legendary chest hidden inside the Azuchi Hyotanyama Kofun, a secret tomb tucked away in the Omi region. Here's how you can get it.
Locating the Heartspiller Bow in Assassin’s Creed Shadows
Where to find the Azuchi Hyotanyama Kofun
To get there, head to the Azuchi Kukarega fast travel point. From there, move directly east. Follow the edge of the map until you reach a tucked-away structure that marks the Kofun entrance. The exact name is Azuchi Hyotanyama Kofun, and it's just east of Azuchi, near the border of the playable zone.
Once you arrive, swap over to Yasuke — you’ll need his strength to blow open the blocked entrance.
Read more: How to obtain the Yami No Kage Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows
What to expect Inside
The Kofun itself is a dark, candle-lit underground area. You’ll want to light up a few candles to properly explore the place. There’s some resistance inside, including a few scattered bandits, but nothing too overwhelming if you’ve leveled Yasuke decently. Clear the area, push deeper into the tomb, and you’ll eventually stumble upon the legendary chest.
Open it, and you’re rewarded with the Heartspiller Bow — a legendary ranged weapon that changes how charged attacks work by default. Instead of standard arrows, every charged shot becomes a posture shot, letting you instantly pressure enemies behind their guard.
