How to obtain the Master Assassin Gear in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

The Master Assassin Gear in Assassin’s Creed Shadows is Naoe’s ultimate Armor — a full-on reward for navigating every twist in her journey. If you’re eyeing this sleek Light Armor set, there are no shortcuts. You must see the game through to the epilogue. And yes, that’s after all three Acts are done.
Here's how you can get the Master Assassin Gear in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.
Unlocking the Master Assassin Gear in Assassin’s Creed Shadows
If you’re still trudging through Act 2 or deep in side quests, you’re not there yet. The Master Assassin Gear drops only after you complete the main storyline and reach the epilogue, specifically after finishing the final mission called Out of the Shadows. That’s the last stretch, once you’ve cleared all the major assassination contracts and concluded the story arcs for Naoe, Yasuke, and Junjiro.
There’s no combat in Out of the Shadows — just some final interactions around the hideout. After the mission finishes and the ending cutscene rolls, you’ll instantly receive two pieces: the Master Assassin Gear and the Master Assassin Hood. Both come in as Legendary tier equipment and are tied exclusively to Naoe.
What's it worth?
Stat-wise, this gear is maxed out at Level 60, which is the cap for both Naoe and all equipment in the game. You’re looking at:
- Health: 2032
- Critical Damage: 38.50%
- Vulnerable Damage: 27.00%
- Final Stat (Tool Affliction Buildup): 16.50%
While most of Naoe’s Light Armors drop with random final stats (usually bonus tool damage), this set assures innate Affliction buildup for her tools. So if you're running a status-heavy toolkit — like bleeding traps or poison darts — this Armor turns Naoe into a silent terror.
And about the Engraving — it’s simple but effective: +2 Health Segments removed on Assassinations. So whenever Naoe lands a stealth kill, she’ll deal more damage straight up. Combine this with the Master Assassin Hood, which improves her adrenaline gain, critical hit chance, and removes two health segments during attacks, and you’ve got a loadout that hits harder and keeps her efficient during stealth missions.
