How to obtain the Peasant Hat in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Peasant Hat in Assassin's Creed Shadows is headwear for Naoe and can be found early in the game. It is an exceptionally versatile piece of gear for any build, especially for players trying to specialize in adrenal combat. If you’re interested in snagging the hat, this article will tell you everything you need to know to obtain this gear in AC Shadows.
Locating the Peasant Hat in Assassin's Creed Shadows
To acquire the Peasant Hat within Assassin's Creed Shadows, head on over to Takatsuki Castle, which is located in northern Izumi Settsu, south of Shoryuji. This is your first move toward acquiring the legendary headgear.
Once you’re at the Castle, things will get interesting. You’ll need to take down three Samurai Daishos who are patrolling the area. Use your stealth or combat skills to eliminate them quietly — once they’re dealt with, head straight to the main building, which is in the northeastern corner of the castle.
Now, for the next part, get your grappling hook ready. Climb the building to reach the top floor. You’ll be able to see the legendary chest from there. Enter through the trap door on the roof, then make your way down through the opening.
After descending, you'll find the room where the legendary chest is located. Open it, and the Peasant Hat will be waiting for you.
Peasant Hat Stats in Assassin’s Creed Shadows
Once you’ve unlocked the Hat, here’s a look at its stats at level 60 (max level):
- Health: 1813
- Critical Chance: 7.20%
- Adrenaline Gain: 42.00%
- Engraving: 100% of an Adrenaline Chunk upon entering combat. (Engraving can vary from player to player)
