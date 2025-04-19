The Samurai Daimyo Armor of Legend in Assassin’s Creed Shadows is one of Yasuke’s most brutal Armor sets — built to shred enemies fast with a catch. You’ll find it tucked away in a Legendary Chest inside a Castle, but grabbing it isn’t as easy.
Let’s take a look at how to get your hands on this Legendary Armor in AC Shadows.
Locating Samurai Daimyo Armor of Legend in Assassin’s Creed Shadows
The Samurai Daimyo Armor of Legend is locked inside a Legendary Chest hidden deep within Kanki Castle, located in the Kanki Burned Fields of the Harima region. But before you can pop it open, you’re gonna have to deal with two elite Samurai Daisho roaming the castle grounds.
The first Daisho is easy to spot — he patrols the northern perimeter near a small structure along the wall. He’s lightly guarded, making him perfect for a clean stealth takedown. The second Daisho hangs out in the central courtyard.
This one’s better protected, so use distractions and pick off guards to avoid raising alarms. Once both are down, the chest unlocks. You’ll also get the 3000 XP, 2 Mastery Points, and More Damage, Less Health Engraving as a bonus reward.
What makes the Samurai Daimyo Armor of Legend unique?
Once yours, this Legendary Armor is stacked with Yasuke-specific stats. At level 60, the max level, here’s what you get:
- Health: 4038
- Critical Damage: 38.50%
- Vulnerable Damage: 28.50%
- Engraving Perk: +75% damage, but limits Health to 25%
Yes, it’s a glass cannon setup. You’re trading most of your health bar for raw power, which can feel amazing if you’re confident in your parries, dodges, and offensive abilities. Unlike Naoe’s light gear, Yasuke’s armor skips the fourth stat but gives you raw durability and power-focused perks.
Read also: How to obtain the Tools Master Mask in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Samurai Daimyo Armor helmet is a separate grind
The Samurai Daimyo Helmet isn’t in the same place, though. For that, you’ll have to head over to Nagusano Falls, west of Hideyoshi Camp in Mount Kasagata (still in Harima). No guards or boss fights here. Just open the Legendary Chest near the falls, and you’ll get the Samurai Daimyo Helmet of Legend plus the Samurai Stand on Death Engraving.
