How to obtain the Tools Master Mask in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Tools Master Mask in Assassin's Creed Shadows is one of the numerous Legendary Armor Sets for Naoe that players can acquire in the game's rendition of Feudal Japan. The headgear is a great pick for those who want to unlock the ability to reuse shurikens; however, they must defeat a few armored enemies to acquire it.

This article guides you on acquiring the titular headgear in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

How to acquire the Tools Master Mask in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Amagasaki Castle (Image via Ubisoft || YouTube/@OPENWORLDGAMES40)

You can acquire the Tools Master Mask in Assassin's Creed Shadows by looting it from the Legendary Chest inside the Amagasaki Castle. It is located in Izumi Settsu, east of Nakayama Peak and southwest of Senri Hills.

However, to access the chest, you must defeat five Samurai Daishos guarding the castle. Daishos are powerful armored enemies guarding various parts of a structure. They will be the biggest hurdles when trying to gain access to the Legendary Chest. As mentioned before, five Daishos will be guarding different regions of the location. Here are their patrolling regions:

First Daissho - Training Grounds

Second Daissho - Southeast Inner Wall

Third Daissho - Northwest storage shed

Fourth Daissho - Western Outer Hall

Fifth Daissho - South bridge house

Once you've defeated them all, climb through the castle's roof and enter inside through the trap door. You'll see the Legendary Chest lying around in the room. Open it to find the Tools Master Mask in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Tools Master Mask stats and perks (at Level 8)

Stats:

Rarity: Legendary

Legendary Health: 76

76 Critical Chance: +2.0%

+2.0% Adrenaline Gain: +10.9%

Perks:

Shuriken no longer break on hard impact

One Engraving slot (use the Hideout's Blacksmith to engrave a perk of your choice)

Note: The perks you get when acquiring this item are based on RNG. To ensure you get one that helps with your build, save before unlocking the chest and keep reloading it until you get one you're satisfied with.

That is all there is to know about the Tools Master Mask in Assassin's Creed Shadows and how to acquire it.

