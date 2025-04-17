How to obtain the Scarlet Fate Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Scarlet Fate Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a fast-hitting legendary blade that excels in the hands of Naoe, particularly for those who enjoy stacking status effects like Bleed. This weapon tears through enemies, leaving them drained and vulnerable after a few quick strikes.

Here’s exactly where to go and what to expect if you're chasing the Scarlet Fate Tanto.

Locating Scarlet Fate Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Whereabouts for Scarlet Fate Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

To hunt down this Tanto, you’ll need to make your way to Chasuriyama Kofun. It’s one of the Kofun tombs in the Tamba region, located in the top-left portion of the map. These tombs include some decent platforming sections and puzzles that you’ll have to navigate to reach the treasure inside.

Kofun tombs are standalone activities spread across the map in AC Shadows, and each one drops a legendary gear piece upon completion. Chasuriyama, specifically, gives you the Scarlet Fate Tanto. But here’s the catch: only Naoe can complete this one. If you show up as Yasuke, you’re not getting in.

Once you work your way through the tomb — jumping, climbing, and solving, there’s a chest waiting at the end. That’s where the Scarlet Fate drops. Alongside the weapon, you’ll also pick up 1000 XP and a Knowledge Point, which is great for unlocking those extra abilities on the skill tree.

Read also: Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.3 patch notes explored

What makes the Scarlet Fate Tanto worth it?

Weapon overview (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

At level 60, which is the max gear level in the game, the Scarlet Fate Tanto sits with:

Weapon DPS: 2078

2078 Posture / Headshot DPS: 7894

7894 Ability DPS: 10855

10855 Perk: Bleed Buildup at 18.00%

Because Tantos attacks quickly, even a modest Bleed build-up becomes lethal, especially in longer fights. Additionally, Scarlet Fate’s engraving enhances the impact of your light attacks. So, while you’re poking enemies, you’re also depleting their health bars and applying status simultaneously.

Pair it with Yukimitsu’s Revenge engraving or any setup that enhances status duration or Vulnerable triggers, and it transforms into a formidable combo piece in the right hands.

Check out more articles on AC Shadows:

