How to obtain the Snakebite Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Snakebite Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows is one of the best legendary weapons for Naoe. Being a legendary katana, it has excellent stats and amazing effects, like instantly charging posture attacks after using a tool. As such, acquiring this weapon is a must for all players who prefer Naoe’s fluid and flexible combat and stealth, along with her use of an assortment of katanas, compared to Yasuke's headlong brutality.

This article will explain how to get the Snakebite Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

How to get the Snakebite Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Fox in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

You will get the Snakebite Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows by completing the main story mission of chasing down and assassinating The Fox, one of the members of the villainous Shinbakufu.

This is available during the game’s second act, where Naoe is tasked with finding and assassinating seven members of the Shinbakufu. While you can attempt this assassination mission as soon as the second act starts, it’s best to do so later since you will be facing many high-level (30+) enemies during this mission.

Snakebite Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows design (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The quest to defeat The Fox is a long one since it has seven objectives. You start the objective “Lords of Azuchi” by playing as Yasuke. Throughout the quest, you will be shifting characters a lot since certain sections, like the Red Walls main quest, require you to play solely as Yasuke or Naoe. However, the final boss of this mission, Takeda Motoaki or The Fox, can only be encountered as Naoe.

As such, it’s essential to gear her up with good equipment to take down level 30+ enemies and strong mini-bosses like Samemaru. Once you kill The Fox, you will be rewarded with his legendary Snakebite Katana, which you can then equip immediately.

Snakebite Katana: Is it worth equipping?

Snakebite Katana stats (Image via Sportskeeds Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Snakebite Katana has good stats at Level 29, as detailed in the table below:

Weapon DPS 591 Posture DPS 2600 Ability Damage 2926 Adrenaline Gain +22.1% Engraving Instantly charge posture attacks after using a Tool

The Snakebite Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows might have lower weapon DPS, but it is offset by its high Posture DPS to stagger enemies quickly. This weapon is exceptional since it has a unique perk/engraving that instantly charges your posture attack after you use a tool.

Since Naoe is a nimble and stealthy character who relies on sneaking up on enemies, you can use various tools like shurikens, kunai, and smoke bombs during head-on fights to make things easier. Since posture attacks deal a lot of damage to enemies and break their defenses, this katana can make it easier to do so more often since you charge it up frequently while using tools.

