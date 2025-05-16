How to open the Hebeth's Flaming door in Doom The Dark Ages (puzzle solved) 

To increase your percentage completion for Chapter 2 in Doom The Dark Ages, you must visit Hebeth's Flaming Door. This involves solving a small puzzle, and once completed, you can access the door and collect valuable resources from the title. Apart from that, the Hebeth’s Flaming door will fall in your objective path. Hence, you won’t have to go off the path and can easily solve the puzzle.

This article covers a guide on how to open the Hebeth’s Flaming door in Doom The Dark Ages.

Doom The Dark Ages: Get access to the Hebeth's Flaming Door (puzzle solved)

After you receive the objective “Locate the source of demonic corruption” from your Hebeth mission, you will eventually come outside the Hebeth. When making your way to the objective area, you will encounter this door as showcased in the image below, which is blocked with flames all over the gate. The only way to get access is by solving a small puzzle.

A still of Hebeth's Flaming Door (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

To do so, take the stairs in front of you, and to your left, you will find a claw mark to reach the upper area. From there, you will notice a superheated metal attached to a vent cover. Use a shield charge to break that, and you can jump through the vent to reach inside a small room filled with some pipes. Inside the room, you will also notice a gate with a green circular mark, which you can bash to open.

Rotate the wheel to get access to the Hebeth's Flaming Door (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

The door is just opposite the flame door. To stop the flames and access the secret area, find a wheel, as shown in the image above. Just interact with the wheel to rotate, which extinguishes the flames and allows access to the gate.

Inside of Hebeth's Flaming Door (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Once inside, you will get some Health pickup, a fair amount of gold, and a Life Sigil; all these are required for achieving 100% of the chapter. Note that after you enter the room, you will face a demon, not a powerful one, and you can easily eliminate it.

