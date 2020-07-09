How to play GTA Online in 2020

GTA Online, by Rockstar Games, is one of the best online games in 2020.

Here is how you can play GTA Online on different devices.

GTA Online (Image Courtesy: GTA5-Mods.com)

Online games have gotten increased attention in a pandemic-ravaged 2020. This is because they are easy to play and are highly entertaining because of the number of customisations that are allowed.

Rockstar Games' GTA Online, which was released back in 2013, is one of the most popular games in the world and continues to be a game that players turn to even today.

Out of the other famous AAA titles, Red Dead Online, the online version of Red Dead Redemption and Rockstar Games' latest addition to the online world, is also getting a lot of attention. You can also try out online games like Max Payne, Midnight Club and Manhunt if you want to have a good gaming experience.

Red Dead Online (Image Courtesy: Wallpaper Abyss - Alpha Coders)

However, the best part about GTA Online is that you can easily get access to it. If you buy GTA 5, you will automatically get access to GTA Online for free.

How to play GTA Online in 2020

If you want to play the multiplayer mode in GTA Online on your PlayStation, then you need to have a PlayStation Plus membership. However, if you are an Xbox player, you will need to have an Xbox Live membership.

PC players do not need to worry as they do not require any membership and can enjoy the game for free.

In order to play the game, you need to launch GTA 5 and then select the Online mode from the Main Menu. After creating a character in GTA Online, you can go ahead and enjoy the game.