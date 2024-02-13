Overwatch 2 Season 9 Champion rank is the new peak that Blizzard has introduced with the latest seasonal update. The developers have decided to implement a long list of drastic changes alongside fresh ones in the ranked mode. However, the publisher expects it to have a positive impact as the entire patch was deployed after acknowledging the woes of the playerbase from previous seasons.

Overwatch 2 Season 9 Champion rank will present a new route for players to compete. It is also a great way to provide the community with a reliable view of who is sitting on the top and the grind required to climb to those heights. Considering the latest modifiers that were announced in the official Blizzard blog, you would need to play a lot of matches to reach the highest rank.

This article will highlight how to reach Champion rank in Overwatch 2 (OW2).

How to get Champion rank in Overwatch 2?

OW2 Rank Progression (Image via Blizzard)

Attaining the highest rank in an online multiplayer game is a daunting endeavor. You must pour in countless hours to perfect your skills and master a role to reach the Overwatch 2 Season 9 Champion rank. Even after completing this seasonal quest, you would need to consistently outplay similarly skilled opponents to dominate almost every online lobby.

With that being said, here is how you can get to the new top rank in Overwatch 2 Season 9:

Have a stable internet connection before heading into the ranked lobbies alongside a few warm-up matches.

The devs have put a soft reset on everyone’s rank this season and brought back placement matches, so every win counts.

You must start with your strongest role - Support, Tank, or Damage, and then queue into the competitive playlist to begin your grind.

After that, it is a tedious grind to earn the most rank points possible and rise to the highest rank.

Once you get to Grand Master, it will be difficult to rank up as the highest-skilled players enter the pool.

Note that this rank will also be role-specific, which means you can earn it in either of the three pre-existing roles. However, if determined, you can complete this monstrous challenge and boast your in-game prowess over everyone else in almost all lobbies.

OW2 Season 9 all rank factors (Image via Blizzard)

The game has also received a significant amount of changes alongside the introduction of the Overwatch 2 Season 9 Champion rank. The entire system has been transformed to be more transparent, with a total of eight different factors affecting your gain or loss of rank progression.

