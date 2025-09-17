How to repair the Ruined Tool in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Ruined Tool in Hollow Knight Silksong is found as a broken piece of equipment from a distant corner of Bilewater. It can be repaired to create something called the Silkshot, a lethal weapon that helps Hornet on her journey through Pharloom. Note that there are a few different ways to repair the Ruined Tool, although you can proceed with only one of them in any particular save file. This creates a dilemma for players who are curious to know what each repair does.
This article will guide you in acquiring and repairing the Ruined Tool in Hollow Knight Silksong.
Where is the Ruined Tool in Hollow Knight Silksong?
The Ruined Tool in Hollow Knight Silksong is found in Weavenest Murglin in the southeastern edges of Bilewater. Below is a map showing its exact location. Once you reach the area and open the door with Needolin, head down through the first gap you see in the floor.
Keep heading right until you come across a climbable wall above Hornet. Scale it and move left to pick up the Ruined Tool from the table.
Locations to repair the Ruined Tool in Hollow Knight Silksong
As it turns out, after acquiring the Ruined Tool, there are a total of three different places where Hornet can travel to repair this weapon. Moreover, the Silkshot weapon, which the Ruined Tool finally changes to, can have three different forms depending on the chosen repair path. Let us go over all the repair vendors and Silkshot options below.
Forge Daughter
The easiest way to repair the Ruined Tool in Hollow Knight Silksong is to take it to Forge Daughter, found in the depths of Deep Rocks. Follow our map below to reach her from the Bellway Station in this area.
This vendor will provide a Silkshot variant, which will fire one single shot from the weapon. This is great for targeting single enemies.
Twelfth Architect
Another vendor who repairs the Ruined Tool in Hollow Knight Silksong is the Twelfth Architech, found in the Underworks, in the room right above the Cauldron.
Getting the repairs done here results in a Silkshot variant that fires a burst of three shots. This can help Hornet deal with multiple targets.
Mount Fay
The third and final way of repairing the Ruined Tool in Hollow Knight Silksong is by taking it to a room in Mount Fay, right below its peak, where you obtain the Faydown Cloak.
This method of repair will result in a Silkshot variant that can fire a straight beam, somewhat like a railgun, albeit with some charging time. This is great for dealing high damage.
