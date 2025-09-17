How to repair the Ruined Tool in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Ruined Tool in Hollow Knight Silksong is found as a broken piece of equipment from a distant corner of Bilewater. It can be repaired to create something called the Silkshot, a lethal weapon that helps Hornet on her journey through Pharloom. Note that there are a few different ways to repair the Ruined Tool, although you can proceed with only one of them in any particular save file. This creates a dilemma for players who are curious to know what each repair does.

Ad

This article will guide you in acquiring and repairing the Ruined Tool in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Where is the Ruined Tool in Hollow Knight Silksong?

The Ruined Tool in Hollow Knight Silksong is found in Weavenest Murglin in the southeastern edges of Bilewater. Below is a map showing its exact location. Once you reach the area and open the door with Needolin, head down through the first gap you see in the floor.

Ad

Trending

Hornet's position marks Weavenest Murglin (Image via SK Gaming || Team Cherry)

Keep heading right until you come across a climbable wall above Hornet. Scale it and move left to pick up the Ruined Tool from the table.

Ad

Locations to repair the Ruined Tool in Hollow Knight Silksong

As it turns out, after acquiring the Ruined Tool, there are a total of three different places where Hornet can travel to repair this weapon. Moreover, the Silkshot weapon, which the Ruined Tool finally changes to, can have three different forms depending on the chosen repair path. Let us go over all the repair vendors and Silkshot options below.

Ad

Forge Daughter

The easiest way to repair the Ruined Tool in Hollow Knight Silksong is to take it to Forge Daughter, found in the depths of Deep Rocks. Follow our map below to reach her from the Bellway Station in this area.

Map of Deep Docks (Image via SK Gaming || Team Cherry)

This vendor will provide a Silkshot variant, which will fire one single shot from the weapon. This is great for targeting single enemies.

Ad

Twelfth Architect

Another vendor who repairs the Ruined Tool in Hollow Knight Silksong is the Twelfth Architech, found in the Underworks, in the room right above the Cauldron.

Map of the Underworks (Image via SK Gaming || Team Cherry)

Getting the repairs done here results in a Silkshot variant that fires a burst of three shots. This can help Hornet deal with multiple targets.

Ad

Mount Fay

The third and final way of repairing the Ruined Tool in Hollow Knight Silksong is by taking it to a room in Mount Fay, right below its peak, where you obtain the Faydown Cloak.

Map of Mount Fay (Image via SK Gaming || Team Cherry)

This method of repair will result in a Silkshot variant that can fire a straight beam, somewhat like a railgun, albeit with some charging time. This is great for dealing high damage.

Ad

For more news on Hollow Knight Silksong, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.