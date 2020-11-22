How to sell properties in GTA Online

GTA Online rewards the industrious and crafty players who have their eyes on the prize and are always making moves towards getting that sweet GTA$ and RP.

There are plenty of ways to make more money and rank up in GTA Online but owning businesses and property is the best way to solidify one's position as a high-roller in the game.

The best way to go about making bank in GTA Online is to always be smart with your money. For example, selling off cars is always a good option to make some extra cash. However, selling cars one does not own in the first place is the best way to secure a good profit.

While GTA Online players are not allowed to sell the property once it is bought, they can choose to buy another in its place and recover the difference.

GTA Online: How to sell property in the game

While players are not going to be able to directly sell off property in GTA Online, there is an option that lets them recover at least a portion of their investment. Players who are hoping to make money off of their existing property will need to look for a more expensive piece of property to swap it out with.

At any given time, the player is allowed to own up to 6 properties at a time; acquiring a seventh one will force the player to swap out one of the six. The player will be awarded the difference in their Maze Bank Account if the property bought is cheaper than the one already owned.

For example, if an owned Apartment is worth $400,000 and the new Garage is worth $200,000, the player will recieve $200,000 in their Maze Bank Account.

Follow these steps to sell off property: